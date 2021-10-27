“The Lost Daughter” is a psychological drama film directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal. Nonetheless, it is based on the novel of the same name by Elena Ferrante. Although the movie made its world premiere at the 78th Venice International Film Festival on September 3, 2021.

Read on to find out more about the upcoming film.

Netflix will release “The Lost Daughter” After the Theatre Screening

Olivia has been a renowned actress. Along with Olivia, Maggie is making her directional debut with The Lost Daughter. Nevertheless, the movie was released at the 78th Venice International Film Festival on September 3, 2021.

However, it will be available in limited movie theatres beginning from December 17, 2021. Later, it will be made available on Netflix for the viewers to watch on December 31, 2021.

We will update you more when the spoilers are revealed.

The Plot of the Movie is an Adaptation of a Novel by Elena Ferrante

Moreover, the movie is an adaptation of the novel The Lost Daughter written by Italian author Elena Ferrante.

The plot focuses on a woman who later finds herself in deep attachment with another woman and her daughter. She is perplexed by the bond they share. And is forced to confront her past and journey into who she really is.

While the plot sounds simple enough. It has many layers that go deep down in terms of its meaning and impact on us as viewers. In addition, she is caught in overwhelming, confusing passion. The audience is therefore forced to question the protagonist’s instincts, desires, and motivations as well as their own.

The film shows how she connects their bond with her motherhood. And struggles to find herself in this journey. It is a psychological drama that once again reflects the director’s unique interest and perspective on life itself. Thus, making it memorable for its complexity and thought-provoking themes.

More details about this movie will be released soon by Netflix. So stay tuned with our blog for more updates!

Have the Glimpse on What’s Cooking Behind the Story of The Lost Daughter

We have a trailer to give us an idea about the upcoming film. Although Netflix released a few pictures that point out the minute details of the movie.

The trailer is much interesting to know what will be the movie like. It is like reading between the lines to get what’s cooking behind the story of The Lost Daughter.

The film will be premiering on Netflix soon so stay tuned for more updates!

The Cast of The Lost Daughter is Very Promising

Though we do not have many spoilers revealed for the upcoming film, The Lost Daughter is already getting everyone’s attention. It stars Olivia Colman in one of her best performances to date.

She has always been an exceptional actress. And this will be another opportunity for us to witness her talent on screen through The Lost Daughter! Olivia Colman will be playing the character of Leda Caruso. In addition, Jessie Buckley will accompany her as Young Leda Caruso. We have high hopes from Dakota Johnson who will star as Nina, Peter Sarsgaard as Professor Hardy, and Ed Harris as Lyle.

The other cast members of The Lost Daughter are Paul Mescal as Will, Dagmara Domińczyk as Callie. Oliver Jackson-Cohen will be seen as Toni, and Jack Farthing as Joe.

Alba Rohrwacher has been confirmed for a very small role which will be revealed soon.