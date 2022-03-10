Based on the elegiac novel by Elena Ferrante, The Lost Daughter is a film about not-so-nice characters, but you would never catch writer-director Gyllenhaal judging them. However, the movie is searingly empathetic to its central character, a middle-aged divorcee who makes it fairly clear and understandable in the film.

The Lost Daughter grabbed awards in Independent Spirit Awards 2022

The Independent Spirit Awards 2022 held on March 6 in Santa Monica, California, was a gala night with several stars in attendance. Celebrating the best of independent cinema and television, the evening saw some of Hollywood’s respectable stars taking prizes home. Among the big successes of the night was Maggie Gyllenhaal who won the Best Director and Best Feature for her film The Lost Daughter.

The Best Male Lead performance prize was won by Simon Rex for his film Red Rocket whereas Taylour Paige took home the Best Female Lead honor for her performance in Zola. Apart from these names, the other major victory came after Squid Game star Lee Jung Jae won big awards.

What is The Lost Daughter all about?

A college lecturer faces her traumatic history after meeting a mother and young daughter on holiday in Italy. Her reconnection with the woman and her daughter brings up memories of her own early motherhood.

Who is in the cast of The Lost Daughter?

The movie is based on The Lost Daughter by Elena Ferrante. It is directed and screenplay by Maggie Gyllenhaal. The movie is produced by Charles Dorfman, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Osnat Handelsman-Keren, and Talia Kleinhendler.

The movie stars,

Olivia Colman as Leda Caruso

Jessie Buckley as young Leda Caruso

Dakota Johnson as Nina

Ed Harris as Lyle

Peter Sarsgaard as Professor Hardy

Dagmara Domińczyk as Callisto “Callie”

Paul Mescal as Will

Robyn Elwell as Bianca

Ellie James as older Bianca

What is the cast saying about The Lost Daughter?

Olivia Colman said, “It was a fantastic script and I loved the idea of playing this woman who is so screwed up. The film is about female rage, which I think is really interesting. Leda has spent her whole life being angry with her mother for abandoning her as a baby. But then she meets Nina and starts to question everything she thought she knew.”

Jessie Buckley said, “Nina isn’t your average heroin addict; there’s something much more sinister going on beneath the surface. Dakota [Johnson] is perfect for the role – she brings such an intensity to it.”

Dakota Johnson said, “Playing Nina was a real challenge because she’s not just addicted to drugs, but also to power and control. She’s somebody who will do anything to get what she wants.”

Johnson herself spoke about the challenges of playing Nina, saying, “Playing somebody who’s that damaged and has so much anger inside of her was really difficult. I had to find a way to relate to her and understand why she does the things she does.”

Experience is the mother of all wisdom. The Lost Daughter, in theaters & on Netflix this December. #TheLostDaughter pic.twitter.com/cp4n6SD7vx — the LOST DAUGHTER (@thelostdaughter) September 29, 2021

This is what Maggie Gyllenhaal said about the movie

Maggie Gyllenhaal said, “The thing that was most challenging for me in this film was playing a character who is so unraveling. It’s one thing to play somebody who’s angry, but it’s another thing to play somebody whose grip on reality is slipping.”

Gyllenhaal also spoke about the challenges of her role, saying, “It was really hard to find my way into her because she’s so disconnected from herself and from the world around her. I had to find a way to understand why she does the things she does.”

