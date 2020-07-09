The lost interview, with Joel Gray

In this episode:

It's our 100th episode! Maggie and Ian remember almost a year of "We heard" gossip.

Also, an interview from Page Six's archives with Oscar winner Joel Gray of "Cabaret" fame.

Life is a cabaret, with Joel Gray

Emerging from the catacombs of We Hear is an interview with Joel Gray. The actor, best known for his Tony Award and Academy Award-winning performance as Emcee in "Cabaret," is the multi-award-winning director of "Fiddler on the Roof" in Yiddish. He took time to hang out with Maggie and Ian and talk about their time at home.

What is life like these days for you? Are you leaving the house?

"I haven't in the past two days. I don't have. I should. I think it's important to put on the mask and even walk a couple of blocks. I think it changes your brain. I did. Yesterday I worked with my coach virtually. That was boring. .

What does your training involve?

"I don't know how she did it. She's brilliant. But she had things all over the floor. What's their name? Dumbbells? Five pounds. And she had the iPad set up there and she had no idea what she was doing. No idea."

What made you want to face "Fiddler on the Roof" in Yiddish? Did you ever think it would be as popular as it got?

"When they called me to direct it, I said to myself, 'I don't speak Yiddish.' This is a limitation. But I said, 'Let me think about it because I have a lot of experience.' My dad was a great comedian and musician. A Klezmer musician named Mickey. Katz. And I thought, I know a lot of what this Yiddish is all about without knowing the language. We had captions and people came and realized they had never seen a "Fiddler" like that, about family, tradition and being kicked out of the country and having nowhere to go. And it resonated with all the immigration and controversy stories we have today. And what pleased me most was that people who didn't speak Yiddish seemed their "Fiddler " more powerful.

Catch up on all the episodes of "We Listen" by subscribing to the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. New episodes come out every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.