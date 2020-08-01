The lottery winner went to 40 stores and finally found the winning $ 5 million lottery ticket

Kevin Clark of Candler, North Carolina He played a hunch and set out on a journey to find the ultimate Mega Cash Scratch-Off game top prize of $ 5,000,000.
Clark spent four hours going from store to store, buying each $ 20 Mega Cash ticket, until he finally found the winner at a Stop N Go on US 70 in Swannanoa, North Carolina.
"I scanned him on my phone and he told me to go see a retailer," he said. "So I scratched it, and when I scratched it I couldn't believe it. I started shaking. And then I cried."
Clark claimed the award on Monday, choosing to take the lump sum of $ 3 million instead of $ 5 million as an annuity of $ 250,000 a year for 20 years.
After taxes, Clark went home with approximately $ 2.1 million, not bad for four hours of work.
"I'm a simple man and I mowed the lawn," said Clark. "But I've always been interested in real estate, so my biggest plans with most of the money is to invest in real estate and some small businesses."