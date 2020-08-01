The lottery winner went to 40 stores and finally found the winning $ 5 million lottery ticket

Kevin Clark of Candler, North Carolina He played a hunch and set out on a journey to find the ultimate Mega Cash Scratch-Off game top prize of $ 5,000,000.

"I had a very good feeling that I was going to be in the western part of the state," Clark said, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery.

Clark spent four hours going from store to store, buying each $ 20 Mega Cash ticket, until he finally found the winner at a Stop N Go on US 70 in Swannanoa, North Carolina.

"I scanned him on my phone and he told me to go see a retailer," he said. "So I scratched it, and when I scratched it I couldn't believe it. I started shaking. And then I cried."