The "love" left Netflix and now Netflix is ​​decidedly less cool

If you are looking for Love On Netflix, you will be disappointed. The controversial 2015 Gaspard Noah film finally left the streaming service after more than four years of shocking viewers with graphic sex scenes and inspiring challenges on TikTok. Now, it's not like Netflix had a shortage of shocking sex scenes on the service. After all, there is that limit scene of porn pot in 365 DNI, the crazy eroticism of Dark wish, and an avalanche of super steaming stuff to watch on Netflix. However Love It stood out because it was not only NSFW, but was filled with renegade art. Director Gaspar Noé's point of view is aggressive, and now that Love is off Netflix, the streaming service instantly became less interesting.

Love it first premiered at the 2015 Cannes Film Festival, where it immediately developed a reputation for its explicit, non-simulated sex scenes and 3D images. The film follows a young man named Murphy (Karl Glusman) who finds that his relationship with girlfriend Electra (Aomi Muyock) falls apart after the two have an impulsive impulse with the beautiful Danish teenager Omi (Klara Kristin). Everything is fine until Murphy cheats on Electra with Omi. When Omi becomes pregnant and decides to keep the baby, Murphy and Electra's romance breaks up. When Murphy later learns that Electra has disappeared, he reflects on their relationship through a series of moving and explicit flashbacks.

In addition to being full of hardcore sex scenes, Love It stands out because it is full of rebellious art. Regardless of what you think about your subject, there is no doubt that Gaspar Noé can offer some mind-blowing images. He's a director with a penchant for pushing the envelope when it comes to what he can show on screen, not just from a Puritan point of view, but artistically. This is why Love stays with you much longer than borderline porn scenes in a movie like 365 DNI. While that movie was childish and not particularly original, Love actually tries to be at the forefront of something at the cinema. Even if that's opening a movie with a long shot of lovers masturbating with each other.

Noah's visual composition when his actors are fully clothed is also quite surprising. The film is full of images that will haunt you both in its radical simplicity and in its poetic anguish. Whether we are talking about the couples reflection or ending the film with a memory of the two separated lovers hugging each other for their life in a bathtub. Love It's a movie that presses buttons, but at least it's a movie with perspective.

It's also the kind of movie you used to watch a lot more on Netflix. When Netflix launched, its library was a mishmash of popular titles that could be licensed and independent movies that hadn't necessarily made a dent at the box office. Five years ago it was easier to find a filmmaker like Gaspard Noé on Netflix. That is, a filmmaker whose work was idiosyncratic and sometimes annoying, and not governed by an algorithm or an award talk.

Of course, Netflix still has a solid list of library titles that feel out of the ordinary, but they're not as plentiful as they used to be. It's also not that easy to stumble upon a hidden gem of the art house when Netflix is ​​producing new milquetoast movies weekly – that is, daily. Love it's a movie that fits into the Netflix of yesteryear and not the service of today, filled with crowd-pleasing data-driven.

Love You could return to Netflix earlier than expected, but your absence is a loss to service. It's emblematic of an emerging broadcast problem: As studios make more and more data-driven decisions about creative expression, those weird movies that stay with you will start to disappear. Netflix used to be a treasure trove of wacky movies struggling to connect with theater audiences. Now it's focused on mainstream sensitivities and not the cool rebellious changes of a movie like Love.

