The MacGruber team received an incredibly letter of support from superfan Christopher Nolan

MacGruber is a classic parody of MacGyver brought to life by actor and comedian Will Forte in Saturday night live who finally got his own spin-off movie and now an upcoming television series. Christopher Nolan is arguably the greatest Hollywood filmmaker known for making ultra serious and complicated blockbusters. Jorma Taccone is the director of the movie MacGruber, who learned from Anne Hatheway that Nolan would recite lines verbatim from MacGruber in sets of The dark knight rises. In a recent interview, Taccone revealed his surprise upon learning of this news and his subsequent meeting with Nolan.

"I thought, 'Good grief. That's amazing.' The closest thing to that story is that my wife [director Marielle Heller] and I were at our first DGA dinner. And she said: & # 39 Christopher Nolan is there. You have to go say hi 'Then I went up to him and said, "My name is Jorma. I directed this movie called MacGruber. "I said," We'll eventually do a sequel. What do you think about this? When the director's card appears, it says "Directed by Christopher Nolan" with an asterisk, and then at the end of the movie another asterisk appears saying who actually directed it. And he said, & # 39; Let me talk to my wife about it & # 39; "

Knowing that one of the most successful filmmakers of all time is a fan of his film would be enough for most directors without feeling the need to joke about the connection. But Taccone is not the majority of the directors, but in his own way is the royalty of comedy.

Jorma Taccone, Akiva Schaffer and Andy Samberg were the trifecta of the Lonely island comedy group that produced cult songs with Justin Timberlake as Dick in a box and Mother lover, introduced SNL to the digital age with their digital shorts, and have released a series of cult comedies such as Hot rod, Pop star: never stop never stop, and of course, MacGruber.

So it makes sense that Taccone's first impulse is to joke around with the audience with the implication that Nolan had directed the MacGruber continuation. The sequel movie was finally never made, but MacGruber is receiving its second entry in the form of an upcoming show for which Nolan received an invitation to attend the pilot episode reading. Although the filmmaker was unable to attend, he sent an email expressing his support and anticipation for the project.

"Although I cannot be there in person to see you take the first step of your odyssey, I know that my spirit shoots up with you, and although it may be unfair to add to the great sense of responsibility that you must already feel, I am a sure duty that I tell you : the world is waiting, the world is watching ".

So while the world looks forward to the release of Nolan's latest feature BeginningNolan waits with equally restrained breath for the launch of the MacGruber TV show. And we're just waiting for Nolan's inevitable cameo in one episode of the show. Vanity Fair.

