The mad & # 39; Emperor & # 39; Andrew Cuomo & # 39; eat if you are drinking in a bar & # 39;

If you had any doubts that power had gone to Governor Andrew Cuomo, his order that everyone must eat when they drink in a New York bar should solve the problem.

He theoretically has power, as the Legislature basically made him a dictator during the pandemic with his granting of emergency powers before fleeing Albany in early March. But it is one thing to issue an order, another is to enforce it.

However, His Royal Highness Andrew I insists that New Yorkers in a restaurant or bar should order food, not just drink.

The rule applies statewide, but it is Gotham who has his goat, as city residents have shown "significant evidence of noncompliance" with his previous orders, he says.

“The concept here was that bars and restaurants would be allowed to dine al fresco. That is a gastronomic situation. You go with several people, you sit at a table and you eat, ”Cuomo said Thursday. "If you're not eating, and you're just drinking, then it's just an open-air bar and people are mixing and they're not isolated."

And that? There's no science here: The virus is more likely to not spread among people who just drink, rather than drink and share some nachos. It is pure puritanical preference on the part of the government.

Has Cuomo come down from his throne and spent any time with the peasants since the cookouts began on June 22? Many people have had drinks sitting at the tables, without "mixing" without masks, and insisting that you order food will only make it more likely that you will get drinks to go instead of sitting down.

The royal decree went into effect on Friday, amid conflicting messages from the palace. On Thursday, the emperor said establishments could not simply serve a bag of potato chips to kosherize their drinks, but had to be closer to a meal. The next day, Cuomo's subject Rich Azzopardi, however, said a $ 1 order for "Cuomo Chips" (as a shocking pub began offering) is "consistent with the guide, but you have to be seated."

Coronavirus cases continue to decline in the state, with the number of people hospitalized on Friday reaching its lowest mark since March 18. Not even 1 percent of the COVID-19 tests are giving positive results.

But the economy is still affected, with an unemployment rate of 15.7 percent last month, 20.4 percent in the Big Apple. Focus your real eyes on that, Governor.