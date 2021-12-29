” A Boy Called Christmas” is a magical, moving journey of a boy and his name. It is a Christmas fantasy film based on the novel A Boy Called Christmas by Matt Haig. The movie explores the journey of a boy named Nikolas who goes on a quest to find his father and reaches a magical land inhabited by elves.

What is A Boy Called Christmas about?

According to the official synopsis of Netflix, “Determined young Nikolas meets his destiny in a magical land inhabited by elves on a quest to find his father — and bring home the gift of hope.” A Boy Called Christmas” is a magical, moving journey of a boy named Nikolas who goes on a quest to find his father and reaches a magical land inhabited by elves. It explores how he succeeds in finding him eventually with help from various characters all having different kinds of personalities but helping each other out for their own selfish gains or motives. It is a heartwarming story with Nikolas learning about the importance of family, love, and sacrifice. The movie is available on Netflix now. Watch it this holiday season! You won’t regret it!

When did the movie release?

The movie A Boy Called Christmas was released on Netflix on November 24, 2021. The movie is very quiet with no action and drama. So, if you are in search of a movie to lighten and cherish your mood this one is for you.

Heard this was good, and so far it is! Definitely different from a Hallmark movie… 🎅🏼❤️ #ABoyCalledChristmas pic.twitter.com/tym1o8QHWb — Marlena Stewart 🏝💕 (@marzbar74) December 29, 2021

Who are in A Boy Called Christmas movie?

The movie has been directed by Gil Kenan and produced by Graham Broadbent and Pete Czernin.

Maggie Smith as Aunt Ruth

Joel Fry as Matt, widowed father of Andrea, Patrick and Moppet

Isabella O’Sullivan as Andrea

Eden Lawrence as Patrick

Ayomide Garrick as Moppet

Henry Lawfull as Nikolas a.k.a. “Christmas”

Michiel Huisman as Joel, a woodcutter, and Nikolas’ father

Kristen Wiig as Aunt Carlotta

Rune Temte as Anders, a hunter

Jim Broadbent as the King

Zoe Colletti as the Truth Pixie

Sally Hawkins as Mother Vodou

What is the cast whispering about the movie A Boy Called Christmas?

“A Boy Called Christmas is about the power of hope and how one boy’s determination can change an entire community,” said director Gil Kenan. “I am so excited to be bringing this story to the screen and working with such a talented cast.” Kristen Wiig says, “I play Aunt Carlotta in A Boy Called Christmas. She’s a little bit crazy but she has a good heart.” Jim Broadbent added, “It was enchanting – I loved it! It was very Christmassy.” Zoe Colletti commented, “I play the Truth Pixie and I’m really excited about it because my character is really sassy and fun. I get to wear awesome costumes and have a really cool hairstyle.”

Why should people watch A Boy Called Christmas?

A Boy Called Christmas is a family film that teaches important values such as honesty and trust. A Boy Called Christmas will certainly teach children to believe in themselves! A Boy Called Christmas is a wonderful story about hope and courage. Little boy Nikolas alone sets off on a mission to find his father by taking his reindeer with himself. This alone is indeed an act of courage. The movie will motive young kids to always be brave and hopeful. No matter what the situation is never lose hope and stick to your belief that things will pass and improve. Just like little Nicholas did. A Boy Called Christmas is sure to be one of your favorite films this winter. What an amazing cast for A Boy Called Christmas! The film has been released on November 24, 2021, on the OTT platform Netflix. Make sure to go watch it with your family this holiday season! It will be fun watching little Nicholas and will be filled with positive vibes.