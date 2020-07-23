The magician Penn Jillette: The Coronavirus era in Las Vegas without entertainment is & # 39; jack s – t & # 39;

LAS VEGAS – Penn Jillette, a celebrity magician and longtime Las Vegas resident, did not regret the words when asked to describe what Sin City is like without live entertainment.

"Las Vegas without entertainment is jack s – t," Jillette told Fox News. "It has to come back somehow and smart people are thinking about it."

While the iconic Las Vegas Strip reopened in June, the doors remain closed for some of the best shows in the world as Nevada works to stem the rise in coronavirus cases.

And while no one wants to return to the stage more than Penn & Teller, the duo aren't in a rush, either, stressing the importance of reopening safely.

"This is the longest time I have spent without doing this show for a live audience in 53 years," said Jillette. "We all want this virus to end. We all want the world to return. We all want the economy to be excellent. But loving and grabbing are two different things. My pathological desire to be on stage does not outweigh my desire to do everything possible to keep people safe. "

It's unclear when shows and live shows will be allowed to welcome guests, especially as COVID-19 cases and deaths increase. Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak recently cut back on the state's reopening plan and ordered bars that do not serve food to close indefinitely.

The state has also been listed as a "red zone" in an internal document prepared by the nonprofit Center for Public Integrity for the White House Coronavirus task force, according to the Review-Journal.

Meanwhile, the shows are making adjustments and preparing for when they can start running again.

"We will implement social distancing practices as we enter and exit," said Eric Grilly, senior vice president of Cirque Du Soleil's entertainment division. "All seating areas, counter tops, restrooms, commonly touched objects will be sprayed with an electrostatic sprayer using CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) disinfectant before the entrance of each audience."

Cirque du Soleil has been performing on the strip for almost three decades. While the company does not expect to return to the stage before 2021, it does not rule out the possibility.

"It is very, very important to us that we can make sure we have a healthy and safe environment for our employees and our guests. So if we believe we can achieve that goal, you know, before 2021, then surely we will seek to open the shows," Grill told Fox News, adding that "market conditions must be favorable. We need at least 50 percent of the theater to be open so that we can sell and have a viable show."

Interaction with fans will also be limited.

“We meet all the members of the audience, we shake their hands and then pose for photos with them. I love that. I live for it. It was my life blood. But we want to keep people safe. I think that will go away, ”said Jillette.

Thinking about what the shows were like before the pandemic, Jillette says she "relaxes."

"When I see clips of me running and hugging people and shaking hands with everyone, and I see myself laughing and cheerfully celebrating this away from the face of someone who has traveled to the other side of the world when I see an audience of the audience laughing at his– when I'm screaming and clapping, it gives me a chill, "Jillette said." A different kind of chill that I've never had before that. I don't know if that goes away. "

The absence of live entertainment is also contributing to Nevada's historic unemployment rates and financial instability in a state that has been economically hurt by the pandemic.

"I think entertainment is really the core of Las Vegas," said Dave Schwartz, a game historian and professor at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. "Financially for the city on the Strip, the Gaming Control Board groups entertainment and shopping and that past year it was about 14 percent of the total revenue of casinos on the Las Vegas Strip."

But Schwartz added that the real impact goes "well beyond the box office," as live entertainment draws tourists to the city to spend the night in a casino, go out to restaurants, and play.

The tourism and hospitality industry accounted for a fifth of southern Nevada's gross domestic product (GDP), or approximately 18.4 percent, in 2017. Tourism generates approximately $ 58 billion annually for southern Nevada and provides nearly 370,000 jobs, representing about 40 percent of employment in Clark County, according to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA).

Cirque du Soleil filed for bankruptcy in June and laid off nearly 3,500 employees who were temporarily suspended in March. However, the casts and crews are still temporarily without permission, allowing the company to quickly return to the stage when the time comes. The company has reached an agreement with its lenders, according to a report, and is currently navigating its restructuring.

Jillette acknowledges the economic cost that the absence of live entertainment is having on the Strip, but said the narrative of having to choose health or the economy is not true.

"A false dichotomy has been created. People, for very bad reasons, I'm afraid, established the economy and health. The economy and health are the same. They are the same," said Jillette. "Putting people healthy, the economy will grow. You cannot build the economy without health, and if you read books and there are many good ones about the flu in 1918, you will find that the cities that opened faster, performed worse economically. "

Like Cirque du Soleil, Jillette hasn't ruled out a comeback before 2021 if Sisolak gives the go-ahead, but is cautious and sees a more realistic time frame next year as scientists rush to make a vaccine.

"I would always hesitate. We are talking about people's lives. I certainly would not give a resounding no, that would be arrogance, it is arrogance on both sides, "Jillette said." But I will make a lot of phone calls. "

While it's unclear when the stage curtains will open or whether the noise of people crawling into their seats once again fills theaters, there is no doubt that the shows will continue in Las Vegas.

"I think at some point we have learned about human history that we need to meet. We are social animals and we need to meet, but we don't need to meet now. And when we meet, we will meet safely," added Jillette. "I think that is important. "