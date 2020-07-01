The main conservative group launches an advertising blitz to promote the reconstruction of the economy

A conservative nonprofit group allied with super-PAC leader backing President Trump's reelection is launching a $ 4 million ad blitz starting this holiday weekend to urge Congress to work with the president to pass policies that help the nation's economy recover after being crushed by the coronavirus. pandemic.

"The United States is beginning to open up, getting back on track and, working together, the United States is always defending itself. Now the United States needs Congress to work with President Trump, to reduce payroll taxes for American workers, to regain jobs from abroad with tax incentives and making better trade agreements for the economy to grow again, "says the narrator at the America First Policies event. .

FAUCI WARNS THAT THE US MAY SEE 100,000 NEW CASES PER DAY IF THE CORONAVIRUS CURRENT CONTINUESS

The group told Fox News, which received a first look at the commercial, that the ad will air nationwide on cable and television until July 22, with a digital push that continues throughout the general election cycle.

"COVID-19 has presented a new set of challenges for the American worker and industry," America First Policies President Brian O. Walsh told Fox News. "While we must continue to address the health and safety of our citizens, Congress must work with President Trump to enact policies that revive our economy, bring jobs, and get the United States back to work."

The group, which is allied but separate from America First Action, the leading super PAC supporting Trump's re-election, also promoted a new poll, which it commissioned, indicating that "Americans overwhelmingly support conservative policies aimed at restarting our economy."

Last month, America First Policies kicked off what it calls the "Great America Comeback Tour" with events in the Michigan and Pennsylvania battlefield states with Vice President Pence.

In March, when the coronavirus outbreak quickly spread across the country, forcing most Americans to curl up in their homes to prevent the spread of the virus, much of the economy collapsed, causing massive levels of unemployment not seen since the Great Depression almost a century ago. .

In response, Congress passed an overwhelming majority in March and April, and the President enacted three main aid packages and one supplemental measure, totaling nearly $ 3 trillion. The largest of the three bills was the CARES Act, which included direct one-time cash payments to many Americans, the expansion of unemployment benefits through the end of the year, and billions in small business loans and grants through the Payment Check Protection Program.

THE LATEST FOX NEWS ABOUT THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Many states, at the president's behest, began to relax their social distancing regulations and reopen the economy last month. But spikes in new coronavirus cases in three dozen states in the past two weeks have forced many governors and mayors to curb, or even reverse, efforts to reopen the economy.

Last month, the Democratic-controlled House passed the HEROES Act, a $ 3 trillion massive stimulus package. But the Republican-controlled Senate has not considered the measure. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday that his chamber would consider its own coronavirus relief package in July.