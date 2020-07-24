The man & # 39; plays & # 39; Badminton with Comet NEOWISE in a viral photo

That is one way to stay active during a pandemic.

An Englishman took a photo of himself "playing" badminton with Comet NEOWISE over Quantock Hills in Somerset, England, reports the British news agency SWNS.

Laurence Douglas-Greene said she wanted to create an image that no one had yet seen, despite the comet having been visible on Earth since July 7.

NEOWISE COMET SPOTTED FLYING OVER 1,800 FEET ROCK MANSTONE IN ENGLAND

"I go out twice a month to capture the Milky Way and full moon images anyway, as astronomy has always fascinated me," Douglas-Greene told SWNS. "I wanted to create something that no one had thought of or done yet that I know of. So I kept checking the weather and planning this location because Quantocks Hills is like my second home – it's an ideal place to capture images of wildlife, landscape and the night sky. "

Douglas-Greene, who took the picture on July 17, said it was a little difficult to keep the badminton racket in the cold air, and that he needed several tries to get it right. Finally, he made it work.

"It took me a few tries to run back and forth, but I'm delighted with the overall result."

NASA CAPTURE OBSERVABLE IMAGE OF NEOWISE COMET

NEOWISE, which can be seen with the naked eye, has been visible since July 7, NASA said on its website.

"It takes about 6,800 years for the comet to go around its long, stretched orbit, so it will not visit the inner solar system again for many thousands of years," the agency explained.

The comet's closest approach to Earth was on July 22, at a distance of approximately 64 million miles.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP