The man allegedly hits the MTA bus driver after refusing to wear a mask.

A man hit an MTA bus driver who told him he needed a mask before getting on board, the latest in a wave of attacks on transit workers in New York City.

The Lower East Side assault took place after the unidentified suspect attempted to board a northbound M2 bus near Madison Avenue and East 29th Street around 2:30 a.m. Monday without a protective mask.

The MTA requires that the face covers protect against the spread of the coronavirus.

But when asked to put on a mask, the man hit the 62-year-old driver and got off the bus.

The bearded assailant, seen in the photos in a black tank top, is also seen in a video posted by police standing in front of the bus and placing what appears to be a scarf or towel on his shoulders before taking off.

Traffic authorities said about a fifth of the attacks on MTA workers this year involved passengers who lashed out after being told they must observe social distancing or wear face covers.

Authorities said there were 515 attacks on MTA workers between April 15 and June 30, up from 507 in the same period last year. That despite a 50 percent drop in bus passengers and an 80 percent drop in subway passengers this year.