The man built a "hillbilly hot tub" in the backyard out of boredom: "Not very efficient."

Salesman Paul Vaughan, 65, lost his job during the lockdown and wanted to find a new way to relax and keep him busy in his yard.

He decided to build his own budget hot tub with an old preformed pond base that he had dug in his garden.

The water is cleaned using the old fish pond filtration system, which runs through 66 feet of hose that sits on your concrete path, to heat the water.

And just to laugh, Paul added an outboard motor, to create Jacuzzi bubbles.

Single Paul has been relaxing in the homemade hot tub in Bridgend Garden in South Wales every day since he built it on April 9.

Paul, who worked in direct sales before losing his job, said: "I originally used the material as a fish pond years ago.

"I put it away with the intention of once again having a fish pond.

"But with the fabulous weather, and with little to do at the time after I lost my previous job as a result of COVID, I decided to make a hot tub.

"I use an outboard motor to create the bubbles, but I put it in there just for a bit of a joke, like a & # 39; hillbilly-style hot tub & # 39;".

"Of course, for security reasons, it wouldn't be on it at the same time that the accessory was spinning.

"It took me a couple of days to tidy up the hot tub, but that was because the water was originally too cold to enter!"

Paul's creation took just half a day to build and he said he is quite pleased with his efforts.

The empty pond was being used as a log bank before it went to work in the hot tub.

Paul heats the water by running it through about 66 feet of hose that sits atop a concrete path, while sunlight warms the water.

He added: "It is not very efficient, but slowly, very slowly, it does the job."