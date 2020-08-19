the-man-convicted-in-the-murder-of-michael-jordan’s-father-will-be-paroled-in-2023

(CNN) One of the men convicted in the murder of James Jordan, father of basketball legend Michael Jordan, has been granted parole, according to state officials.

Larry Demery was granted parole via the Mutual Agreement Parole Program (MAPP), a scholastic and vocational program, according to a Tuesday release from the North Carolina Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission.

James Jordan was killed on July 23, 1993 while sleeping in his car on a highway in Lumberton, North Carolina. Demery and his co-defendant Daniel Green were both convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison.

North Carolina eliminated parole from crimes committed on or after October 1, 1994. But since Demery was sentenced before the change in guidelines, he was still eligible, the release said.

Demery’s parole date has been set for August 6, 2023.