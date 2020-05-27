The man is accused of animal cruelty after fighting with the bear





A drunk man was reportedly charged with animal cruelty after climbing onto the grounds of a zoo in Poland and fighting with the bear inside. Fortunately, both the man and the bear emerged unscathed. The drunk man goes up to the zoo and fights with the bear, he is accused of animal cruelty. Occasionally, there are incidents that really make you wonder what is going on in the head of the person who made them and what kind of thought process has to traverse that person to reach that conclusion. For example, a 23-year-old drunk man recently decided to climb a zoo in Poland in search of a bear. Its apparent objective? Fight with the aforementioned bear, of course. Fortunately, the bear itself is largely harmless, and both the man and the Ursidae emerged unscathed from the incident. But while the bear is at peace again, the man unfortunately had to face charges of cruelty to animals, in addition to disturbing the peace by not wearing a face mask. The zoo in Poland has recently reportedly just reopened after the country eased its blockade measures amid the coronavirus pandemic. As for the man, who is not yet identified, he was caught manipulating the poor animal inside the bear sanctuary at the Warsaw Zoo through a security camera. The video reportedly shows the man standing on a rock formation housing the Sabrina bear, beyond the barrier intended for zoo visitors.

Sabrina then approached the unwanted intruder, causing him to run away and jump into the water that separates the compound from the visitors. After watching him swim, Sabrina follows the man overboard, prompting the man to fight her by the neck while trying to push her into the water.

Firefighters finally came to help rescue the man from the compound, after which he was fined between $ 1,200 and $ 7,300, as well as 20 hours of community service. He was also promised to give up the drink. "She (Sabrina) used to belong to a circus and is used to the presence of people, but did not expect a human attack. Sabrina, an old bear who was attacked by an adult man, came out unscathed from this event, but is very stressed" said Ann Karczewska, a zoo spokeswoman. A man reportedly went up to a zoo compound in Poland and fought a bear while he was drunk.




