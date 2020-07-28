The man opens fire at the SI warehouse, killing his rival and nearly hitting the buyer

A man can be seen on surveillance video as he opens fire at a Staten Island warehouse, killing his rival and nearly hitting a buyer in the process, police said.

The shooter could be seen walking down a hallway inside the Holland Avenue Deli in Mariner’s Harbor wearing a face mask on Wednesday, according to police.

While pretending to shop, the gunman suddenly turns around and fires a shot at a man at the other end of the store aisle, he just misses a woman who was grabbing a piece of paper towel from the top of a refreshment screen.

The woman bends down and the shot breaks the glass in front of her.

The man, Kaseem Scott, 25, was hit in the chest and taken to the University of Richmond Medical Center, where he died.

The woman appeared to be unharmed.

Police released surveillance video of the store on Monday in hopes of finding the gunman.