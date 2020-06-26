The man shed nearly 300 pounds, credits massive weight loss with helping him beat the coronavirus, finding love

An obese man has lost more than 294 pounds, which has helped him beat the coronavirus and find love, he says.

THE YOGA POP-UP IN TORONTO PUTS EACH INDIVIDUAL PERSON WITHIN A GEODESIC DOME

Phil Kayes, 47, had been warned by doctors that his size was putting so much pressure on his health that he would be fortunate to be 40 years old.

He weighed 520.5 pounds at his highest, but has now managed to drop an impressive 226 pounds in just three years.

Kayes said he was propelled into action after his mother was diagnosed with terminal cancer. He then embarked on his weight loss journey, during which he met his partner Nicole Mulholland.

Kayes said he had previously resigned himself to "dying alone," but attributes his slim build to helping him find love.

The official, from County Down, Northern Ireland, also believes that his weight loss may have saved his life after catching COVID-19.

He added that his survival was a "timely reminder" of how important his health is.

Kayes was helped in his dramatic transformation by Slimming World, who recently crowned him the "Best Loser 2020".

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Despite its name, the competition celebrates the person with the most weight loss among all members of the brand.

Kayes said, "I was always bigger than my peers. I remember my physical education teacher calling me at school because I was too big to play soccer."

"The weight really started to build up when I started college.

"My size meant that my life became increasingly insular and I made up a variety of excuses not to go out.

"I would avoid meetings like parties and weddings because I felt very uncomfortable. I knew I couldn't fit in an airplane seat, so I never traveled, although I really wanted to.

"Aside from my job as a civil servant, I didn't really do anything but hide and eat. It was a very lonely time."

At her worst, Kayes suffered from a number of other health problems, including pressure on her knees and sleep apnea.

The size of his shirt was a huge XXXXXXXXL, with a waist of 68 inches.

But his main concern was that if he died in his sleep, his heavy body could not be removed since he lived on the third floor of his parents' house.

Kayes realized she had to do something about her weight when her mother was diagnosed with terminal cancer.

He said, "Mom was facing her fourth battle with cancer, which sadly turned out to be the last.

"The news spurred me into action and I knew this time I had to try to be as healthy as possible, not only for her but also for me."

"I was also concerned that if my mother passed away, she would not be able to be one of her carriers, which was heartbreaking.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

"She died in October 2017, at which point she had lost (70 pounds). I know she would be very proud if she could see me now, more than (294 pounds) lighter."

Kayes has become much more active since she lost all the weight, and has started biking again after a nearly three-decade absence from activity.

He said, "Years of being overweight really took my toll and I used to take medicine daily to control pain.

"I will still need a knee replacement at some point, but I certainly delayed the inevitable and made the operation itself more likely to be successful."

"When I weighed (518 pounds), my doctor told me it was too risky for me to have surgery because calculating the anesthesia needed for someone my size was very difficult."

"Now I have started cycling again, I can walk without losing my breath and I also enjoy yoga.

"It is a completely different life than I had before, one that is full of opportunities, friends and adventures."

Kayes also attributes his weight loss by helping him meet his partner Nicole, whom he found on an online dating app.

He said, "By far the best thing that has happened to me since I lost weight is meeting Nicole.

"When I was older I couldn't imagine finding love and I resigned myself to die alone.

"Since we met, we moved together, swam in the Mediterranean Sea, took a walking tour of Berlin and learned to drive.

"There are many more adventures we want to mark from the list, and for the first time in a long time, I am excited about the future."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Before Kayes lost weight, she would follow a meal:

Breakfast: sausage roll or a sausage bap with cheese and tomato sauce. Latte or high-fat cappuccino with added sugar.

Lunch: Canned soup with 3-4 rounds of white bread, a large bag of chips, and a bar of chocolate or cheese fries and lots of sauce.

Dinner: large supermarket pizza, chips and chocolate or takeaway food.

Afternoon: Multipack fries, giant bar of chocolate, family bag of sweets, donuts, cookies.

Now, he is much more aware of his diet.