David Bowie was a master of the arts. He was an incredible musician, actor, and artist. One of his most well-known films is The Man Who Fell to Earth. The movie tells the story of an alien who comes to Earth in search of water for his dying planet. The film is a masterpiece of science fiction and is still popular today.

Based on Bowie’s version of The Man Who Fell to Earth and Walter Tevis’s novel of the same name a new version of “The Man Who Fell to Earth” is going to come on Showtime.

What is the new version of The Man Who Fell to Earth about?

In the coming series “ The Man Who Fell to Earth,” Chiwetel Ejiofor stars as an extraterrestrial who travels to Earth after his home earth dies. He seeks out scientist Justin Falls (Naomie Harris) to protect both his people and hers.

Ejiofor talks about the upcoming film

Ejiofor, who additionally serves as executive producer, has previously told IndieWire that he strives to represent a variety of storytelling styles onscreen.

I suppose it’s a truly exciting time for multiplicity in cinema,” Ejiofor said during IndieWire’s 2019 Sundance Studio. “ Of course, all these diverse viewpoints from very powerful media industries and these distinct points of view actually affect the nature and the psychology of the societies that we’re all in, and that’s been part of the matter — that when things are related from only one point of view, that it kind of shuts down the conversation across the board in a cultural setting. Ejiofor continued, “ People don’t have genuine, authentic sources from diverse places, different communities, distinct people’s point of view, or their lives.”

Who is in the cast?

The upcoming series is executively produced by Alex Kurtzman, Jenny Lumet, John Hlavin, Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, and StudioCanal’s Rola Bauer and Françoise Guyonnet.

It stars Chiwetel Ejiofor and Naomie Harris. The series also has Jimmi Simpson, Rob Delaney, Sonya Cassidy, Joana Ribeiro, Annelle Olaleye, Kate Mulgrew, Clarke Peters, and Bill Nighy onboard.

What is the cast saying?

Chiwetel Ejiofor said, “I’ve been a fan of Bowie since I was a teenager so this is really a dream come true. I can’t wait to explore the character of Thomas Newton in further depth and to bring his story to life.”

Naomie Harris said, “I am thrilled to be joining this incredible cast and working with such an amazing team on The Man Who Fell To Earth. This is a unique opportunity to explore one of the most enigmatic characters in British fiction. As an actor, there are very few opportunities that offer as much complexity and challenge as playing someone who is both human and otherworldly, which is what makes The Man Who Fell To Earth so fascinating.”

Why you should watch The Man Who Fell to Earth?

The Man Who Fell to Earth is one of the greatest pieces of science fiction and cinema. The story, acting, and directing are all stellar. The film is a must-watch for anyone who loves sci-fi or great films. David Bowie’s The Man Who Fell to Earth: A Masterpiece of Sci-Fi and its Ejiofor’s rebooted version will be amazing too.

What was classic The Man Who Fell to Earth about?

When The Man Who Fell to Earth was released in 1976, it was met with mixed reviews from critics. However, over time the film has become a masterpiece of sci-fi and cinema. The story follows an alien (played by David Bowie) who comes to Earth seeking water for his drought-ridden home planet. He becomes entangled in a web of deceit and betrayal as he tries to keep his true identity a secret and find a way home. The acting, writing, and directing are all stellar. The film is a must-watch for anyone who loves sci-fi or great films.

Ejiofor’s rebooted version of The Man Who Fell to Earth will be released on April 24 2022 and is already generating buzz. The new version stars Ejiofor in the lead role with Naomie Harris, Jimmi Simpson, Rob Delaney also appearing in the cast. It’s sure to be another masterpiece so make sure to check it out when it comes out!