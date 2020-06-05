The man who pushed the bow and arrow against Salt Lake City protesters George Floyd facing charges

An ex-convict is accused of threatening George Floyd protesters in Salt Lake City with bow and arrow.

Brandon McCormick, 57, of Taylorville, Utah, was charged Thursday with two counts of possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, one count of aggravated assault, and one count of threatening or using a dangerous weapon in a fight or dispute, according to reports

The charges stem from a Floyd protest in downtown Salt Lake City on Saturday.

A confrontation that involved McCormick began after he drove his car into a crowd and yelled "all lives matter." Fox 13 Salt Lake City reported.

He then pulled a bow and arrow from the back seat of his car and pointed it at several people, the station reported.

At that time, other protesters rushed McCormick, boarded him, and eventually set his car on fire.

Police intervened and rescued McCormick from further injuries.

the Salt Lake grandstand He reported that McCormick spent nearly two decades of his life behind bars in California and was once convicted of assault on a public safety officer.

George Floyd died after prosecutors said a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee to Floyd's neck, ignored Floyd's screams "I can't breathe," and stayed with him even after he stopped moving.

His death has sparked protests in many US cities. USA And all over the world.