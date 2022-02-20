The Mandalorian is back for Season 3! The new season of the hit Star Wars series is sure to please fans of all ages. The show follows the adventures of a lone gunfighter, Mando, in the Outer Rim territories. With stunning visuals and an action-packed storyline, The Mandalorian is one of the most popular shows on television right now. If you’re a fan of Star Wars, or just enjoy a good action series, make sure to check out The Mandalorian when it returns this fall!

When is The Mandalorian’ Season 3 coming?

The release date for the new Mandalorian series has yet to be announced, but there is plenty of room for speculation. With December 2022 being the month to watch for the third season premiere on Disney+ (as reported by TVLine), it’s likely that this is when we’ll finally see The Mandalorian get his own show.

The first season of the series came in November 2019 and the second season dropped in October 2020. Both the seasons ended by December. The filming of the series began on October 21, as confirmed by Carl Weathers via Twitter.

Who will be in the cast of The Mandalorian season 3?

As for the cast of the Mandalorian nothing is sure of who will play who. But we do have some speculations. In the run-up to the season two finale, it was assumed that Pedro Pascal would reprise the lead role (probably with the help of stunt doubles Barry Lowin, Brendan Wayne, and Lateef Crowder). Giancarlo Esposito has confirmed that his character, Moff Gideon will be more menacing than ever in season three. Here’s a list of other possible comebacks: Greef Karga (Carl Weathers, confirmed), Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson), and Bo-Katan (Katee Sackhoff).

What will season 3 of The Mandalorian be about?

It seems like Din Djarin has a new quest in the next season. Mando searches for the remaining Mandalorians in this fifth episode of The Book of Boba Fett. Upon finding them, the armourer teaches him how to use the Darksaber, while Paz Vizsla immediately captures them. When the Armorer banished him, his only chance at redemption was by visiting mines that don’t exist anymore. However, Mando is set on doing something. He’s visiting Sedaris’ Peli Motto for a new ship.

When Season Three of Mando starts, he will be looking to make good with the last of his people by likely conducting a mission for visiting his home planet. When asked about the future of The Mandalorian, Giancarlo Esposito hinted at what’s next in store for season three: We are living in an incredible universe that has so much to offer. This show will start laying the foundation for what’s going to happen in seasons three and four, where you will really begin to get answers.

Why you should watch The Mandalorian series?

The Mandalorian is more than just The Clone Wars’ successor. The show is a spiritual sequel to the original and prequel trilogies. It’s set five years after Return of the Jedi, which means we’re getting brand new Star Wars stories that aren’t tied down by established canon or old characters. The series takes its cues from the classic Star Wars films and tells a story about a lone bounty hunter who finds himself on an adventure where he crosses paths with legends like Luke Skywalker and Han Solo.

The first season is a great introduction to the characters and world, and the second season expands on that by revealing more of The Mandalorian’s backstory. If you’re looking for a new Star Wars series to binge-watch, The Mandalorian is definitely worth your time. The show has great action, humour, and heart, and it’s sure to keep you entertained from beginning to end. Be sure to tune in when Season three breaths of air. The Mandalorian is set five years after Return of the Jedi, which means we’re getting brand new Star Wars stories