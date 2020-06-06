The Mandalorian Is What Fans Wanted From Boba Fett, Says Favreau

Jon Favreau says that The Mandalorian It's what fans wanted from Boba Fett. The inaugural Disney + series, which also turned out to be the first Star Wars Live-action project debuted last year with critical and massive acclaim. With that, a second season is already in the pipeline scheduled to launch in October.

The Mandalorian introduces fans to the solitary gunslinger Din Djarin played by Pedro Pascal when he becomes the unexpected caretaker of a Force-sensitive baby of the same species as Jedi Master Yoda, The Child aka Baby Yoda. The first season tackles their adventures while rejecting the Imperial remains they wish to be mysterious. The Mandalorian Season 2 is expected to continue that narrative, but with some additional complications, including the villain Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) who owns the Darksaber. Like Baby Yoda's origins, viewers are also interested in learning more about Din, an entirely new site. Star Wars character, although when the project was first announced, its main character was supposed to be a more familiar face in Boba Fett.

Keep scrolling to continue reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

Related: How The Mandalorian Season 2 Could Be Preparing A Boba Fett TV Show

While the titular hero in The Mandalorian is completely separate from the character in the original trilogy, Favreau explained in a recent interview with ATX TV (via Comic) that Boba Fett really inspired his enthusiasm for creating the Disney + show. The filmmakers shared that the project stemmed from his childhood dreams of seeing more of Boba Fett on screen after his debut, something that didn't happen, at least not yet.

"We all love Boba Fett, but we never got as much of him as we all wanted. He arrived unceremoniously and on & # 39; Return of the Jedi & # 39 ;. We wanted someone who could live up to what we expected to see when we were younger ".

Gareth Edwards' success Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Motivated Lucasfilm to develop a series of Star Wars derived films, including one centered on Boba Fett with Josh Trank at the helm. However, plans changed after a series of unfortunate events, such as the director walking away from the project, followed by the lackluster box office performance of Solo: a Star Wars story That forced the study to reevaluate its anthology plan. Nothing is known yet about the alleged movie, though fans are excited about reports that the character has an appearance in The Mandalorian season 2 with Temuera Morrison ready to play the role on the broadcast show. In addition to Boba Fett, Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) and Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) are expected to make their live debut in Season 2.

At this point, it is currently unknown what role Boba Fett will play in The Mandalorian. Some theorize that his appearance on the show will be a springboard for his own television show or even movie, which is not beyond the scope of possibility. That said, if Din has the kind of narrative that Favreau and his team dreamed of that Boba Fett had in the past, it's funny what the latter's solo adventures might be. It is important that Lucasfilm has a clear distinction between the two characters, otherwise their respective projects might be too reminiscent of each other.

More: Mandalorian Season 2 is already repeating the rise of Skywalker's bugs

Source: ATX TV (via ComicBook)

What Eliza Dushku has done since Buffy The Vampire Slayer ended