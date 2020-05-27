The Mandalorian leads to the new rule of the golden globes

The Mandalorian leads to the new Golden Globes rule

While receiving rave reviews from critics, the debut season of The Mandalorian was unfairly rejected at the Golden Globes without nominations being submitted, but the Star Wars The Disney + spin-off series rocked the annual awards ceremony by generating a new eligibility rule, according to Variety.

RELATED: Timothy Olyphant's Mandalorian Character Details Revealed

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has announced that in the future, "voice-only performances are not eligible in any performance category"Which means that even if an actor physically portrays a character in a scene, their faces must be visible in order to be nominated. This rule originated from The Mandalorian, in which while Pascal was in costume during all eight episodes of the first season, his face remained hidden under his iconic helmet until the end of the season.

Experts report that the unusual nature of his face being kept hidden prompted the HFPA to reconsider its eligibility points, as the 45-year-old man Narcos alum was eligible for a nod to the Golden Globe last year, but was ultimately ignored by the group anyway. However, given the revelation of his face in the season finale, he would still have been eligible for a nomination under this new rule.

Another major in the world of television nominations has seen the HFPA add the series' anthology rating to its limited series / television movie category, following last year's decision to add shows that belong to this genre, like the one on Netflix Black mirror and CBS All Access " Twilight Zone, to your list of eligible programs.

RELATED: Tina Fey and Amy Poehler to Return as Hosts of the Golden Globes in 2021

Although the announcement comes today, the new rule changes were decided by the HFPA prior to the closing of Hollywood due to the global pandemic and it is considering additional changes due to the outbreak, including the previous announcement that the movies aired before a subsequent theatrical release due to theater closings will be considered eligible.