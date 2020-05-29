The Mandalorian rumored to reveal Boba Fett as a woman

Fans rejoiced earlier this month when it was revealed that The MandalorianSeason two would reintroduce the original intergalactic bounty hunter, Boba Fett. Since Disney bought Star Wars They have been very quiet about Fett's whereabouts, and most assume he was still trapped in Sarlacc's well. We now know that he escaped sometime before the first season as he had a very brief and mysterious appearance at the end of the episode "The Gunslinger".

Sparks will surely fly when it appears correctly in The Mandalorian, as Din Djarin is a committed believer in the Mandalorian creed, while Boba Fett simply wears the armor. For someone who takes rules as seriously as Djarin, the conflict is definitely near.

But now there is a potential twist that could make fans furious. The YouTube Overlord DVD channel (hosted by a person with what appears to be a head-to-head spa) claims to have internal gossip in Season 2, and says Boba Fett will remove his helmet on the show and reveal himself as a woman.



According to the rumor, we will see Boba Fett emerging from the Sarlacc pit only to quickly die of exhaustion in the Tatooine sands. Jawas rummages through his armor, which is later acquired by Star Wars Rebels " Sabine Wren. It is Wren who will use it in the show and will also use it in his own Disney + animated series.

Let's be charitable and write this down as an attempt to generate clicks from the sizable contingent of Star Wars Fans who whistle like vampires exposed to sunlight when a woman does something remarkable in a galaxy far away. One commenter even notes that this doesn't even make sense as Wren would totally oppose Boba Fett and already has his own Mandalorian armor forged from their ancestors. They have also announced that Temuera Morrison is playing Fett and it would be a bit strange to make a great song and dance about her return to Star Wars and then kill him immediately.

I think we can attribute this & # 39; rumor & # 39; to a news drought due to the COVID-19 crash and the need to produce a new video, but if you have your own thoughts about it, feel free to drop them in the usual place below