The end of 2020 was very busy for Disney. They made many announcements. Among these were Marvel and Pixar announcements, but also Star Wars news that not even an old Jedi like Yoda could have seen coming.

Hayden Christensen is returning to play Darth Vader in an Obi-Wan Kenobi show. This announcement took center stage. But if you were paying close attention, you’ll know that The Mandalorian has been renewed for a third season.

When The Mandalorian Season 3 is coming up?

We thought that Disney had confirmed a season of The Mandalorian would be out in time for Christmas Day, 2021. But it turns out they were talking about a show called Boba Fett instead. Boba’s first episode may be on December 25th. Or, it might come earlier. Either way, we will all enjoy it!

The Mandalorian will come on TV in early 2022. Jon Favreau is the showrunner.

As he says in his tweet:

“Some #StarWars clarification: #TheBookOfBobaFett is coming next December. It will not run alongside season 3 of #TheMandalorian. As Favreau says here, Mando Season 3 will go start production after next year’s Boba Fett show.”

Jason Ward shared a new photo from the set of The Mandalorian season three on his YouTube show.

You can’t see much, but this is a picture of many buildings. They have blue screens that can be used for other buildings. There’s also something that looks like the foot of an AT-AT.

On the surface, this doesn’t show much. But when you think about the bluescreen, it might mean that The Mandalorian has changed things.

A ‘defining feature’ is ‘The Volume’. It’s a type of green screen that lets actors experience the various locations from the Star Wars world while they are filming. It gives the show a feel from the original trilogy. Not like the CGI from the prequels.

I (really) hope that this stolen glimpse of a blue screen does not mean that Jon Favreau’s The Volume is closing down. I am sure the finished product will be a perfect blend of both [Lucas and Favreau].

What is the plotline of The Mandalorian Season 3?

The actor Giancarlo Esposito talked about what will happen in the next season of The Mandalorian.

In this show, we learn about a huge universe. There are many things to explore. In the future seasons, you will get answers to what is happening in this big universe.

Bryce Dallas Howard who directed the season two episode ‘The Heiress’ talked to Digital Spy about the show’s willingness to explore the wider universe and include elements people don’t know. But it is a hard balance, of course. As an actor, I know about questions like this because, for example, when you work in the Jurassic franchise it’s important to make sure that the story is good. You can include some things for fans but at the end of the day, it should be about a good story.

“‘How might something from The Lost World or something else from a movie before this one affects the story in Jurassic World: Dominion?'”

She said: “If you are making a biopic with many different characters and there is someone who is just a small character, you can read about them and learn more about their life. This will help the biopic that is centered on one character.” When you write a story, it can be about someone else. This person will not be the main character, but they are still part of the story.

Who will be starring in it?

Before the season two finale, we thought that Pedro Pascal would play the lead role again. I think he will be helped by a stunt double called Brendan Wayne, who is John Wayne’s grandson. You can guess who Baby Yoda is. He’s a very famous star. I won’t tell you his real name because it will not be as fun as Baby Yoda.

We thought that the end of their story felt final. This might mean they are setting up a new story about Boba Fett and Fennec Shand in what is called The Book of Boba Fett. You can find out more about that right here.

We talked to Ming-Na Wen about her character in the third chapter. She didn’t know if she would be in it or not, but you might find out before she does. You all are asking about different things. I don’t know what I am filming, so you are asking the wrong person.

Here’s a list of other possible returnees in The Mandalorian Season 3

Greef Karga (Carl Weathers, confirmed)

Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito)

Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson)

Bo-Katan (Katee Sackhoff)

One character who won’t be returning is Cara Dune. Gina Carano was let go from The Mandalorian because she had shared some offensive posts on social media.

At Disney’s investor call, when they were criticized about Carano, CEO Bob Chapek said that Disney is not left-leaning or right-leaning. They stand for values instead.

