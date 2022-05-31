Hot on the heels of The Mandalorian Season 3, news about The Mandalorian Season 4 is already making waves! Filming for the fourth season is set to begin this month, and it looks like things are going to be bigger and better than ever.

The cast and crew have been tight-lipped about what we can expect, but we’re sure that it’s going to be amazing. Stay tuned for more updates as they become available!

The storyline of The Mandalorian

The Mandalorian season four has not been released yet, but fans are already theorizing about what will happen.

Theories range from the return of some fan-favorite characters to brand new worlds and adventures.

The Mandalorian Season Four is set to begin filming this month and we couldn’t be more excited! We don’t know much about what’s in store for us, but we’re sure that it’s going to be amazing.

Theories about The Mandalorian Season Four are already circulating, with fans eager to see what happens next. The Mandalorian Season Four is set to begin filming this month, so we’ll finally get some answers soon.

Names of the characters in The Mandalorian

Here are the celebrity’s names mentioned below:

David Acord as Grogu

Temuera Morrison as Boba Fett

Pedro Pascal as The Mandalorian

Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano

Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker

Gina Carano as Cara Dune

Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon

Taika Waititi as IG-11

Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan Kryze

Nick Nolte as KuiilMing-Na Wen as Fennec Shand

Tait Fletcher as Paz Vizsla

Matt Lanter as Davan

Dave Filoni as Trapper Wolf

Carl Weathers as Greef Karga

Bill Burr as Migs Mayfeld

Matthew Wood as Bib Fortuna

Kyle Pacek as Jawa

Michael Biehn as Lang

Titus Welliver as Imperial Captain

Sasha Banks as Koska Reeves

Katy M. O’Brian as Comms Officer

Werner Herzog as The Client

Deborah Chow as Sash Ketter

Rick Famuyiwa as Jib Dodger

Tait Fletcher as Alpha Trawler

Omid Abtahi as Doctor Pershing

Paul Sun-Hyung Lee as Captain Carson Teva

Third season footage from The Mandalorian shows Mando’s redemption as well as the impending battle with Bo-Katan

The third season of The Mandalorian is currently in production, with filming having resumed in Los Angeles last month. And now, a new report has surfaced that provides an update on the show’s fourth season.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, The Mandalorian Season Four is already in development, with filming set to begin this month. The report states that Deborah Chow, who directed the season two finale, “The Rescue,” will return to helm the first episode of the new season.

In addition, Rick Famuyiwa (Dope) and Tait Fletcher (Alpha Trawler) are also set to direct episodes in The Mandalorian’s fourth season. The Hollywood Reporter notes that Famuyiwa will helm “at least one episode.”

This news comes as The Mandalorian is set to return for its third season later this year. The show, which stars Pedro Pascal as the titular character, has been a huge success for Disney+, becoming one of the streaming service’s most popular original series.

Jon Favreau reveals that season 4 of The Mandalorian is already in the works

With filming set to begin this month. The news was revealed during a virtual panel for The Mandalorian at Disney’s D23 convention, where Favreau also confirmed that season three of the Star Wars series will premiere in December.

Favreau also revealed that he’ll be directing an episode of The Mandalorian season four, which is currently in pre-production. The series is set to return later this year, with season three premiering in December.

The news of The Mandalorian Season four being in production and Jon Favreau directing an episode has fans ecstatic. The show has quickly become a fan favorite and with good reason.

The Mandalorian is one of the best things to come out of the Star Wars franchise in a long time. The show is exciting, well-written, and perfectly captures the feel of the Star Wars universe.

Are you excited for The Mandalorian’s fourth season?