Hot on the heels of The Mandalorian Season 3, news about The Mandalorian Season 4 is already making waves! Filming for the fourth season is set to begin this month, and it looks like things are going to be bigger and better than ever.
The cast and crew have been tight-lipped about what we can expect, but we’re sure that it’s going to be amazing. Stay tuned for more updates as they become available!
The storyline of The Mandalorian
The Mandalorian season four has not been released yet, but fans are already theorizing about what will happen.
Theories range from the return of some fan-favorite characters to brand new worlds and adventures.
Names of the characters in The Mandalorian
Here are the celebrity’s names mentioned below:
- David Acord as Grogu
- Temuera Morrison as Boba Fett
- Pedro Pascal as The Mandalorian
- Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano
- Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker
- Gina Carano as Cara Dune
- Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon
- Taika Waititi as IG-11
- Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan Kryze
- Nick Nolte as KuiilMing-Na Wen as Fennec Shand
- Tait Fletcher as Paz Vizsla
- Matt Lanter as Davan
- Dave Filoni as Trapper Wolf
- Carl Weathers as Greef Karga
- Bill Burr as Migs Mayfeld
- Matthew Wood as Bib Fortuna
- Kyle Pacek as Jawa
- Michael Biehn as Lang
- Titus Welliver as Imperial Captain
- Sasha Banks as Koska Reeves
- Katy M. O’Brian as Comms Officer
- Werner Herzog as The Client
- Deborah Chow as Sash Ketter
- Rick Famuyiwa as Jib Dodger
- Tait Fletcher as Alpha Trawler
- Omid Abtahi as Doctor Pershing
- Paul Sun-Hyung Lee as Captain Carson Teva
Third season footage from The Mandalorian shows Mando’s redemption as well as the impending battle with Bo-Katan
The third season of The Mandalorian is currently in production, with filming having resumed in Los Angeles last month. And now, a new report has surfaced that provides an update on the show’s fourth season.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, The Mandalorian Season Four is already in development, with filming set to begin this month. The report states that Deborah Chow, who directed the season two finale, “The Rescue,” will return to helm the first episode of the new season.
In addition, Rick Famuyiwa (Dope) and Tait Fletcher (Alpha Trawler) are also set to direct episodes in The Mandalorian’s fourth season. The Hollywood Reporter notes that Famuyiwa will helm “at least one episode.”
This news comes as The Mandalorian is set to return for its third season later this year. The show, which stars Pedro Pascal as the titular character, has been a huge success for Disney+, becoming one of the streaming service’s most popular original series.
Jon Favreau reveals that season 4 of The Mandalorian is already in the works
With filming set to begin this month. The news was revealed during a virtual panel for The Mandalorian at Disney’s D23 convention, where Favreau also confirmed that season three of the Star Wars series will premiere in December.
Favreau also revealed that he’ll be directing an episode of The Mandalorian season four, which is currently in pre-production. The series is set to return later this year, with season three premiering in December.
The news of The Mandalorian Season four being in production and Jon Favreau directing an episode has fans ecstatic. The show has quickly become a fan favorite and with good reason.
The Mandalorian is one of the best things to come out of the Star Wars franchise in a long time. The show is exciting, well-written, and perfectly captures the feel of the Star Wars universe.
Are you excited for The Mandalorian’s fourth season?