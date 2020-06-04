The Mandalorian’s Real Meaning Behind The Salacious Crumb Easter Egg

In The Mandalorian season 1, episode 1, "Chapter 1: The Mandalorian", Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) walks through the market on the planet Nevarro and passes a Kowakian monkey lizard, a member of the Salacious Crumb species, roasting on a spit while another one watches from a cage, and that's how that scene came about. While it is confirmed in Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian episode 5, "Practical", that the roasted or looking alien is probably not Salacious Crumb himself, The Mandalorian Creator Jon Favreau and director Dave Filoni elaborate on the meaning behind this short but dark scene in the new documentary series.

The Mandalorian takes place between Return of the Jedi and Star Wars: The Force Awakens, after the Galactic Empire of Darth Sidious (Ian McDiarmid) has fallen and before the First Order has come to power. Known for his malicious and hysterical laughter, Salacious Crumb (Mark Dodson) is first introduced in Return of the Jedi as the court jester of Jabba the Hutt during his heyday as crime boss and ally of the Empire. Like Crumb, many Kowakian monkey lizards served as pets for members of the underworld. While Crumb is supposed to have died when Jabba's sailing barge, Khetanna, crashed at the beginning of Return of the Jedi during the escape of Leia Organa (Carrie Fisher), Han Solo (Harrison Ford) and Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), the Easter egg with Crumb, or a member of its species, inside The Mandalorian it has dark implications for the Empire's allies after their collapse.

In Disney Gallery: The MandalorianFiloni explains the original thought process regarding the Salacious Crumb cameo, stating how humorous it would have been to have a Kowakian alive laughing at the barbecue. "Originally he was laughing at what was being cooked and people thought it was too bad. Because eating them wasn't too bad"Filoni said during the round table."So they made him have sad sounds, like 'aahhh!' And I say, 'Is that better … are you depressed because your friend is being eaten?& # 39; ”While it would have been in keeping with the species' dark sense of humor and vicious personality, making the Kowakian laugh at his friend, as Crumb clearly enjoyed Jabba's cruelty and laughed when Jabba fed Taking on his enemies with his pet Rancor Pateesa, taking the Kowakian, he watches his friend cook and realizes that he may be the next to create a more dynamic message about the cycle of power after the fall of the Empire.

When Crumb is first seen in Return of the Jedi, he thrives as one of Jabba's minions under a mutually beneficial system: if he can make Jabba the Hutt laugh daily, he can eat for free. Considering that Crumb himself and his entire species were bottom feeders taking advantage of the Empire's criminal ventures, Crumb's brief cameo is then symbolic of the Empire's fall. Favreau addresses this concept in Disney gallery when he says: "Well that's what happens after the Empire is gone and after Jabba is gone, that guy isn't going to have a good … I mean, he's probably not the same guy. But it does speak of the way the entire hierarchy overturns in times of chaos.. "Possibly the most dynamic aspect of the Salacious Crumb cameo is the fact that The Mandalorian It takes two things Crumb previously enjoyed, looking at someone in pain and eating, and taunts him to emphasize the drastic change in power.

The Easter egg not only emphasizes the rise and fall of the Empire between Return of the Jedi and The MandalorianBut Favreau also pays tribute to George Lucas's original vision of Salacious Crumb by implementing the same low-tech puppet method used in Return of the Jedi. Tony McVey, the same sculptor who originally created the Salacious Crumb puppet, returned to design the new puppet for The Mandalorian cameo. As highlighted in the practical episode of Disney gallery, the world of Star Wars It has a distinctive and iconic look, which was created primarily out of necessity due to the set's low-tech nature, and despite current advances in special effects, reverting to past methods like puppets really captures the heart of Star Wars even for a minor character like Crumb.

