Tired of spending countless hours on socials to increase your brand recognition? Bet you are.

Many people will tell you how important social media campaigns are for marketing your products or brand online.

What they often omit is how much time you need to spend on these campaigns. And for every hour you put into social media, you lose another of doing critical activities. Building a thriving social media presence can seem like a mundane task. And if not done right, you will be wasting time and other resources on it instead of growing your business!

Instead, why not hire a social media virtual assistant to help you tackle all this for you?

VAs have the skills and expertise to help you conquer all types of socials like Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter in no time! So, let’s dive into this topic because there’s so much you can gain from hiring a social media virtual assistant.

What is a Social Media Virtual Assistant?

First thing first, a social media virtual assistant is a specialist who creates, schedules, monitors, and manages content posted to social media websites. For instance: Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, or/and YouTube.

Depending on your business size and niche/industry, a social media virtual assistant can be focused on one or more socials for a client. A social media VA can take over the responsibility of keeping up the brand on social platforms while implementing your social media marketing strategies.

Social media virtual assistants will elevate the burden and “feed the Facebook monster.”

They can step on and give eCommerce business owners a break or augment their personal voice with other strategic content – or just tackle all the social media needs. And with that, Instagram or Facebook posts necessitate follow-up conversations – a business owner cannot be online all day and need to secure their time.

What can you expect from a social media VA and how can they help your brand dominate the social media realm?

Directing multiple social media accounts and campaigns

Delegating everything to your social media virtual assistant UK has its advantages. One of them is freeing up time to complete your other tasks.

Another is paying attention to replies, reaching out, posting, sharing, and scheduling content. Everything falls under the umbrellas of managing multiple social media accounts. The ideal social media VA won’t only know how to do it so efficiently that you never have to stress about managing it all yourself.

Locating and interacting with the target audience

As an eCommerce business, you likely have a niche that you need to hit on socials. Generalized social media posts meant to appeal to a large audience don’t have as much impact as those social media campaigns that appeal to that niche.

Outsourcing a virtual assistant who has the skill to make your social media channels work for you might work wonders for your marketing needs.

Calendar management and scheduling

It’s widely believed that virtual assistants are mainly there to build and manage your schedule. And they can be. However, scheduling posts designed for maximum impact is also a skill that someone who works with people in the online medium should have intuitively. A virtual assistant with expertise using platforms like Twitter will know how to do this with ease.

Follow-up and marketing

There’s a chance you get so much lead generation on your socials that it’s essential to have a professional who can dip into an account and manage follow-ups. If you find it challenging to handle this much amount of work, a VA with this specific expertise will help free up your time.

A successful social media presence generates tons of brand recognition. But running efficient social media campaigns to nourish your social media presence is no easy pie. Let your social media assistant help you:

Reach out audience through your posts Make your socials look attractive Know what’s trending on social media and Google Collaborate with influencers Keep everything up to date

If you have a lot of traction coming through social media – including prospects and leads through channels like LinkedIn or Facebook – then a social media VA can not only help you develop your capacity. VAs can also be a source for automating multiple tasks that might hinder you from expanding due to a shortage of resources in money, time- or both.

Typically, a day in the life of a brand with a social media virtual assistant might look like this:

Subcontracting your least enjoyable social media tasks

Bet you aren’t always overjoyed with working with platforms to schedule posts at the right time. Nor are you when you need to brainstorm new giveaways to boost your brand marketing. A social media VA can take on some of your most time-consuming tasks so you can focus on the larger picture.

Know the latest internet

It’s great to have a brand that thrives on multiple social media accounts, but there’s a problem: this requires constantly being in touch with social media. If you need a break, can you take one? Or are you ever glued to your devices to monitor your marketing campaigns or look at the latest hashtags? A social media VA can be the makeshift that helps you along the way.

Businesses know how critical social media can be for them. However, not all leaders take the time to understand the intricacies behind them. Whether you don’t have the time or don’t feel like studying the deeper nuances of the virtual world, hiring a social media expert is the next best step. By hiring one to handle all your marketing needs, you will gain a valuable member of your team.

There’s no need to take on vital yet tedious tasks of checking messages, accounts, and engagements. Leave that on your social media virtual assistant.