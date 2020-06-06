The Marine Corps prohibits the display of the Confederate flag

The US Marine Corps. USA The USMC banned the display of the Confederate flag at its military facilities on Friday, in everything from stickers to coffee mugs.

"The Confederate battle flag has too often been co-opted by violent extremist and racist groups whose divisive beliefs have no place in our Corps," the service branch said in a statement. "Our history as a nation and events such as the violence in Charlottesville in 2017 highlight the division that the use of the Confederate battle flag has had in our society."

"This represents a threat to our core values, unity cohesion, security, and good order and discipline," the statement read.

The flag is now prohibited from displaying in the public and workspaces in any capacity: stickers, clothing, mugs, posters, flags, etc. It is not prohibited where "it is represented, but is not the primary focus," such as works of art or educational or historical displays of Civil War battles. It is also allowed on state-issued license plates and on graves of Confederate soldiers.

The flag ban follows almost 10 days of protests across the country following the death of George Floyd. They have spurred the removal of symbols of those who fought in the Civil War on the side of the Confederacy who endorses slavery, with the governors of Virginia and Kentucky announcing that they will remove the Confederate statues.

In April, the commander of the Marine Corps, General David Berger, wrote a memo that said "anything that divides us, anything that threatens the team's cohesion must be addressed head-on."

"I am aware that many people believe that flag is a symbol of regional heritage or pride," added Berger. "But I am also aware of the feelings of pain and rejection of those who inherited cultural memory and the current effects of the scourge of slavery in our country."