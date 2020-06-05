The Marvel Universe is About To Be Saved By MOON KNIGHT

The Fist Of Khonshu, Moon Knight is gathering tools to save the entire Marvel Universe … but you may have to DESTROY the Avengers first!

Moon Knight, one of the most unpredictable and unstable heroes of the Marvel universe, it could be becoming its involuntary savior … but first it must become its greater threat. Known as Marc Spector, Moon Knight is commonly portrayed as a schizophrenic, suffers from delusions, and often doesn't know where he is, or if the people he's talking to are real. He is not one of the best known Marvel characters, and is often dismissed as a C-lister, often by his own colleagues.

On the pages of Avengers # 33, Marc Spector has traveled the world — from K & # 39; un-Lun, to New York, to Wakanda, to the moon itself — to collect artifacts from various Avengers. Steal the Iron Fist … Iron Fist; Doctor Strange & # 39; s Eye of Agamotto; Steal the Ghost Rider's Inferno Charger; Even Mjolnir is robbed after a cosmic encounter with the Thunder God, with Spector easily dispatching each hero using his own weapons against them. Usually not a big threat to super-powered heroes, here Spector is led by the ancient moon god Khonshu and a cult of his followers.

Typically without superpowers, Moon Knight now has a myriad of abilities and skills: Khonshu's Fist, which is equal to the Iron Fist; the ability to wield the Eye of Agamotto; and — due to the material Mjolnir is forged — the ability to manipulate and control Thor's hammer. With the face of Khonshu himself and an army of mummies under his control, Moon Knight has transformed into one of the most powerful beings currently operating in the Marvel Universe.

Mocked earlier in the year by Marvel Comics, The Khonshu era it is being configured to be one more event of destruction of the universe. Most Marvel events titled with the opening line of "The age of…"They tend to alter an established status quo, heralding massive changes in the comic book universe and sometimes even in reality itself. While the details of what caused Khonshu to become dishonest, and what the biggest repercussions might be for the Marvel Universe, Given the ease with which Moon Knight conquered his allies, and the particular focus he brings to Thor, the consequences will be long-lasting and powerful.

Typically portrayed as a solitaire with multiple personalities and amoral tendencies, Moon Knight is a perhaps unusual option for wielding such massive and cosmic powers. Ultimately, this could work to your advantage, as although he sometimes teams up with the Secret Avengers, he is a relatively unsuspecting presence and easy to underestimate. While some recent appearances have seen him with new abilities, Khonshu's current quest provides him with never-before-realized powers. Moon Knight, once one of Marvel's darkest disguised heroes, he may have to destroy his universe before he can start saving it.

