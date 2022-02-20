If you’re looking for a new show to binge-watch, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel is definitely worth checking out. The show is set in the 1950s and follows the life of Miriam “Midge” Maisel, a woman who has it all – until she discovers she has a talent for stand-up comedy. The first three seasons are now available on Amazon Prime, and the fourth season started just now. So far, the show has received rave reviews from critics and fans alike. If you’re looking for a light-hearted show with plenty of laughs, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel is definitely worth watching!

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 4

When Season 3 ended, it looked like Midge Maisel was about to embark on the next stage of her life. She had set herself up as an opening act for music star Shy Baldwin and left with him for Europe. In spite of this, Shy’s manager Reggie (Sterling K. Brown) dumps Midge from the tour before it even begins because she essentially outed the closeted gay singer on stage at the Apollo. Midge is not one to take setbacks well and has a temper tantrum over this. Has she considered the possibility that exposing her employer’s secrets for laughs might have been wrong? Not at all! However, she is clinging to the knowledge that the crowd loved her performance and tells her manager, Susie (Alex Borstein), that she will only perform where she can be unrestrained.

When it comes to clothing, the clothes seem more interesting than Midge’s comedy act. So if you’re looking for a fashion show that will keep your attention instead of getting boring after one episode then this is perfect TV! The Marvelous Mrs Maisel has been one of the most successful TV shows in recent years and I’m sure that it will be just fine when Season 4 bounces back from where it is today.

Mrs Maisel won’t start a revolution after she gets fired or rejected by those in control, since the writers set up the show in their own time. Not yet. She definitely believes that her identity as a comedian defines who she is. In episode two, we get a glimpse of just how dramatically her life may change if she becomes a comedian – and the promise of ribald jokes replete with swift one-liners about a woman’s life holds true. Mrs Maisel is a captivating series that will keep you on the edge of your seat with every episode!

Why you should watch Marvelous Mrs. Maisel?

The show is hilarious and the cast really brings it to life. The costumes are also great with vintage designs from decades ago which makes them a perfect fit for this time period – 1950s New York City. The writing has been top-notch as well so if you’re looking for something new then definitely try this out! The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season Four.

What do critics think about The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel?

Season four of The Marvelous Mrs Maisel has received rave reviews from critics and fans alike, scoring 100% on Rotten Tomatoes with an average rating of 89% based on 56 critic reviews; however, there were no user ratings available at press time due to lack of viewership information. The show has also received critical acclaim at The New York Times, The Hollywood Reporter, and Variety, who called it “a gem.” The series premiered on Amazon Prime Video in November 2017 with six episodes available for streaming. If you have not watched the series now, watch it now. You will enjoy watching the show.