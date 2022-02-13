If you’re like me, you love a good TV show. And if you’re an Amazon Prime member, you’re in luck – because The Marvelous Mrs Maisel is a new hit show that you won’t want to miss! The show is about a woman who decides to become a stand-up comic after finding her inner talent. It’s funny, charming, and definitely worth watching! And the show’s fourth season is right around the corner.

Amazon drops the show’s trailer

The trailer for the fourth season of The Marvelous Mrs Maisel has been released and it looks like we’re in store something extraordinary!

The latest trailer gives us a taste of what’s coming next season, with Maisel saying “Every single show I am going say exactly on my mind.” In the newest trailer for the film Midge and her parents move in together, as well as Joel being hounded by himself being single.

When is season 4 coming up?

The newest season of the show will be premiering on February 18. Make sure you watch the series. Amazon will be dropping two new episodes every Friday for four weeks. We hope you enjoy them!

Who is in the cast?

Amy Sherman-Palladino is the creator of the series The Marvelous Mrs Maisel. It stars,

Rachel Brosnahan as Miriam “Midge” Maisel

Alex Borstein as Susie Myerson

Michael Zegen as Joel Maisel

Marin Hinkle as Rose Weissman

Tony Shalhoub as Abraham “Abe”

Kevin Pollak as Moishe Maisel

Caroline Aaron as Shirley Maisel

Jane Lynch as Sophie Lennon

What is The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel about?

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel is a show that has been created and written by Amy Sherman-Palladino. The series is an American drama television series which was premiered on March 17, 2017, on Prime Video. The series revolves around the life of Miriam “Midge” Maisel who lives in New York City in 1958 with her husband Joel. There’s nothing “missing” for Miriam “Midge” Maisel in New York’s Upper West Side. She has the perfect husband, two kids, and a stylish apartment. She discovers a hidden talent she didn’t know about: stand-up comedy. Her seemingly idyllic life is turned upside down when she discovers how to use it. Suddenly, everything changes as she begins a journey that takes her from her comfortable life on the Upper West Side into the clubs and cafes of Greenwich Village, as she navigates the city’s comedy scene on a path that could eventually lead her to the couch of “The Tonight Show”.

You can now have a "Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" inspired tea at The Plaza https://t.co/9sRAkldy34 — Time Out New York (@TimeOutNewYork) February 11, 2022

Why you should watch The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel?

The show is very funny, but it is also smart, witty and fast. The main character’s comedy routine starts out as an attempt to escape from the life she was born into. The Marvelous Mrs Maisel has all of these elements in spades, along with a deft sense of humour that makes you laugh as much when things are going well for her as they do when they’re not. The series follows Miriam “Midge” Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan) through New York City in the 1950s and ’60s as she struggles to make it on the stand-up circuit while balancing her home life with two children and a husband. The show is set at a time when women were expected to be wives and mothers first and foremost, so Midge’s decision to pursue comedy as a full-time career is met with much resistance from both men and women in the community.

Critic reviews The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The ratings for this show on Rotten Tomatoes are really good. In fact, the third season holds a 79% approval rating and an average score of 7 out of 10. The site’s review reads, With its visually spectacular scenery and witty dialogue, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel still packs a punch with comedic fury despite having shallow social commentary in some episodes as well as wandering storyline sometimes felt by viewers at times due to it being so entertaining though!

Alan Sepinwall of Rolling Stone has described the show as “a lot of energy and fancy footwork that often makes no sense,” but one can’t help falling under its spell. All in all the series is fun to watch. Before the fourth season arrives, watch out for previous seasons to get on track with the show. You will greatly enjoy watching the comedic series.