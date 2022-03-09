If you’re a fan of period dramas, then The Marvelous Mrs Maisel is the show for you! The series follows the life of Miriam “Midge” Maisel, a housewife in 1950s New York City who discovers she has a talent for stand-up comedy. The first season of the show was released on Amazon Prime in December 2017 and was an instant hit. The second season was released in December 2018 and received even more critical acclaim. If you’re looking for a new show to binge-watch, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is definitely worth checking out!

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel episode 5 and 6 reviews!

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel is back with “How to Chew Quietly and Influence People” and “Maisel vs. Lennon: The Cut Contest.” Susie (Alex Borstein) begins the hunt for a secretary, and she’s plaintively unprepared to take on the task of hiring someone. She stumbles her way through interviews, asking impractical questions, forgetting to look at resumes, and trying to force the interviewees to eat apples — just in case they’re loud chewers.

After her tumble into the pit last week, Midge continues to encourage improvements around the strip club, leading to a little conflict with the management broker Boise (Santino Fontana). With Midge paving the way for major changes around the club the demographic begins to convert, with women crowding to the club for an amusing night out in a fairly safe atmosphere. Midge’s forward momentum is put into a bit of a breakdown when she receives an invitation to attend Shy Baldwin’s (LeRoy McClain) marriage event. She and Susie reluctantly attend, determined to drink the most extravagant alcohol at the open bar, steal farewell gifts, and bring on a little trouble, but all of those plans get dashed after Midge gets a moment alone with Shy.

She attempts to mend the burnt ground between them and apologizes for the jokes that she made at his expense. Unexpectedly, Shy takes it all in stride and attempts to bring her back into his circle, but Midge eventually decides that they shouldn’t be friends. When she and Susie attempt to make a hasty flight, they’re whisked into a smoky backroom where Shy’s new manager is awaiting to bribe Midge into silence. Midge points out that they don’t need to pay her for her silence because she had no ambition of arguing Shy Baldwin’s sexuality with anyone.

Midge owes up to her mistakes

The commission of this plot resolution still feels a little clunky, but at least Midge is retaining up to the mistake she made. She seems to actually regret the fall out of her conduct and The MarvelousMrs. Maisel does a great job of showcasing how controlled Shy’s life is. In order to keep up appearances, he was forced to let go of his band, marry a woman, and let his managers mandate and control who’s in his life. It’s the price of fame for a queer Black man in the 1960s — something that Midge could noway completely understand.

Episode 5 ended on a cliffhanger

Episode 5 ends on a grave cliffhanger that will make you hit the coming button briskly than Midge Maisel can talk. And as frustrating as it’s that Prime Video is blazing through The MarvelousMrs. Maisel two at a time, this week was a blessing in disguise. Episode 6 opens with Lenny Bruce passed out on a dual bed that belongs to Midge’s son Ethan and looks a little worse for wear.

Ready or not, here she comes. Season 4 of The Marvelous #MrsMaisel premieres February 18 on @PrimeVideo. pic.twitter.com/fmwM6hfoqZ — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (@MaiselTV) November 30, 2021

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel episode 6- “Maisel vs. Lennon: The Cut Contest”

As the title suggests, “ Maiselvs. Lennon The Cut Contest” is concentrated on this conflict between Midge and Sophie — not just in the comedy business, but also in unanticipated areas of Midge’s life. Susie hooks Sophie up with a comeback interview, thanks to Mike Carr (Jason Ralph), who happens to be Brosnhan’s real-life hubby, and it sends her back into a high time niche with a game show that Midge’s parents are obsessed with. So obsessed that they’re willing to eat Television dinners on the lounge!

ADVERTISEMENT

Sophie ultimately reveals that she’s been having Midge followed to gather intel on her, and she uses it to basically blackmail her into being the opening act for her. Midge does need money — particularly with a broken fridge, bills due, and the capability for her career at the strip club to affect her mama’s source of income. Midge agrees, and it goes about as well as anyone could have expected.

With all of Rose’s concerns about Midge’s strip club MCing being a possible reason for her matchmaking career to hit a hitch, she’s plaintively unrehearsed for the powerhouse that’s Bernadette (Kelly Bishop), who Amy Sherman-Paladino fans will immediately recognize as the Emily Gilmore from The Gilmore Girls. Rose has inadvertently set foot in a matchmaking turf war, and she has no one but herself to criticize for it. The Marvelous Mrs Maisel continues to deliver laughs, but these two episodes have a lot more real-world significance than previous seasons..