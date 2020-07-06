The mask decision that will haunt Trump's reelection offer

A day later, Trump's top aide said the White House is likely never to require that all Americans wear masks.

"When we look at the masks and the use of masks, that's done based on location when you can't have social distancing," Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said on Fox News. "Certainly, a national mandate is not in order."

Three months after reversing the course and recommending masks, a move that officials later admitted was confusing and awkward, top Republicans and the President's allies are only now realizing that wearing masks will be an essential element of containing a anger still furious. pandemic.

White House officials are discussing taking a more active role in encouraging the masks as they shift to a strategy of preparing Americans to live long-term with the virus. After appearing in a series of events without social distancing and where masks were scarce, the Trump campaign said Sunday that it would host a campaign rally in New Hampshire where attendees will receive "a face mask that they are recommended to wear."

However, Trump's willingness to personally change the subject is far from clear. While he was compared to the "Lone Ranger" on one of the few occasions that he wore a mask in private, he has not used his powerful social media platforms to encourage his followers to do the same. And in meetings with advisers, Trump has stated that the most strenuous calls to wear masks could send the wrong message while trying to get past the virus.

The mask debate has come to encapsulate a federal effort marked by repeated reversals, conflicting recommendations, low stocks, and competing internal interests leading to confusing messages and negative health outcomes.

The fraudulent response has seriously damaged the President's political outlook, with his reluctance to the masks only deepening the impression that Trump is not taking the pandemic seriously. Many of Trump's closest allies now say privately that wearing a mask in public could help him appear more attuned to the crisis. They fear that not doing so, and encouraging his followers to follow his example, could threaten the economic recovery Trump is counting on to boost his reelection, because new outbreaks could reverse the reopens he desperately needs in November. .

The Trump administration's decision in the early days of the pandemic to recommend not wearing masks has become a critical step in a widely maligned national response. Even when it became clear that the asymptomatic spread was causing the virus to spread quickly and silently, a concerted national effort was never mounted to convince Americans that wearing masks could prevent the spread.

The administration's top public health experts have defended his actions, saying it was necessary to avoid a run on the shortage of equipment.

"I don't regret that," said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, in testimony before Congress last week. "At the time, there was a shortage of equipment that our healthcare providers needed, who put themselves in daily danger of caring for people who were ill. We did not want to divert their masks and PPE for use by the people. "

Yet only now, months after a crisis that shows no signs of abatement, senior White House officials and the president's allies have begun to recognize that if more Americans start wearing masks, the outbreak could be delayed.

White House officials say their messages this week will change to convince Americans that the virus will not subside any time soon, but that steps like wearing masks can help contain it as the country learns to live alongside he.

"While there are outbreaks and we are serving the needs of those outbreaks, we have the infrastructure to deal with them," an official said in anticipation of the new messaging push.

Still, after refusing for months to wear one, denigrating his electoral rival for appearing masked in public, and fueling a cultural backlash against its use, it's unclear whether any attempt by the president to convince people to cover their faces will prove effective. .

Emerging on April 3, a Friday afternoon, Trump announced that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control was urging Americans to wear a mask when they leave their home. But he immediately declared that he would not use one himself. Rather than encouraging Americans to heed the recommendation, he suggested they do what they want.

"With the masks, it will be really voluntary," said the president. "You can do it. You don't have to. I'm choosing not to."

His announcement came after days of heated working group meetings where officials discussed in the Situation Room whether to reverse course and tell Americans to cover up. In the Oval Office, Trump had expressed deep skepticism that any American would wear a mask, and was concerned that advising them would cause panic.

Minimized concerns

In the early days of the pandemic, recommending masks to the general public was hardly a topic of conversation among White House officials.

An exception was Matt Pottinger, the deputy national security adviser who has orchestrated the policy of the President of Asia. A former reporter for the China-based Wall Street Journal, where he covered the SARS outbreak, Pottinger had lived in a country where wearing masks has been routine and where, when the coronavirus began to spread, it became ubiquitous.

According to current and former administration officials, Pottinger and some members of the National Security Council recommended to other members of the task force in February that the use of masks be one of the recommendations to Americans as the virus began to spread. in the U.S.

Presenting data from South Korea and Japan that suggested the widespread use of masks could help curb the spread of the disease, Pottinger and members of the NSC team of weapons of mass destruction argued that similar advice should be offered to the Americans. .

The persistent lack of medical-grade masks for the hospital's front-line workers, which states and the federal government were quick to resolve through snippets and appeals to the private sector, underpinned the internal changes. Some White House officials feared that a general recommendation for Americans to wear face covers could cause a rush for much-needed medical masks, compounding the already dire situation for hospital workers and first responders.

"The administration wanted the masks to be for health professionals and did not want to cause panic and for people to buy the necessary masks for the front line," said a former administration official who was present at the discussions. "That was part of the justification."

Still, that didn't stop Pottinger from wearing a mask in the White House, and encouraged others in the NSC to do the same. At one point in March, while the administration still recommended not to wear masks, council members received a shipment of blue surgical masks from Taiwan for use in the White House.

At the time, the CDC said on its website, "It does not recommend that people who are well use a face mask to protect themselves from respiratory diseases, including Covid-19."

Administration officials said Americans do not go out to buy masks: "It is not necessary for Americans to go out and buy masks," Pence said during an appearance on CNN on March 1. In late February, Surgeon General Jerome Adams tweeted, "Seriously, people: STOP BUYING MASKS! They are NOT effective in preventing the general public from contracting #Coronavirus."

In other cases, some administration officials even suggested that wearing a mask could increase the risk of infection for the user.

"You can increase your risk of getting it (coronavirus) by wearing a mask if you are not a healthcare provider," Adams said during an interview on Fox & Friends on March 2. "People who don't know how to use them properly tend to touch their faces a lot and can actually increase the spread of the coronavirus."

In late March, a growing body of evidence began to emerge showing that the asymptomatic spread of the virus was causing cases to increase across the country. Senior CDC officials told the White House that stricter guidelines, including a new recommendation on masks, were needed to prevent the virus from spreading among asymptomatic people, according to people familiar with the internal discussions.

The agency sent notes to the White House describing its recommended orientation in the last week of March, people familiar with the documents said. They made it clear that cloth facials were being recommended, not medical-grade masks.

But after receiving them, some of Trump's advisers warned that a nationwide recommendation could have negative side effects and advocated for something more limited in scope, potentially only in the hardest hit areas.

Opinion among officials was divided. Some wondered if people in the United States, unlike citizens of Asian countries, where the use of masks was already common, would ever submit to covering their faces, considering it a cultural obstacle. One group raised the notion of renaming them "courtesy masks" to appeal to American altruism.

Health experts, including Dr. Deborah Birx, feared that the masks could induce people to abandon other preventive measures such as social distancing. And some of Trump's political advisers raised a different concern: Would telling Americans to wear masks convey weakness at a time when the president was adopting a right to "war"?

The debate unfolded at coronavirus task force meetings in the Situation Room of the White House, but also in the Oval Office, where Trump seemed unenthusiastic about telling Americans to cover their faces and briefed the advisers who would not be seen wearing one in public.

"That is really being discussed very actively. We are actively discussing it today in the task force and I can assure you that tomorrow will be on the agenda," Fauci, the nation's leading infectious disease expert, told CNN in early April. "Given the fact that we know that asymptomatic people clearly transmit the infection, it just makes sense that it's not a bad idea to do that."

Masks are politicized

At one point, the debate spread to public view during a public working group briefing when Birx, who had argued against a mask recommendation in private, warned of having a "false sense of security that mask protects you exclusively from infection. "

A day later, Trump reluctantly emerged, according to people familiar with the matter, to announce the CDC's new recommendations on the masks. But it was clear from the moment he said that he would not be adopting in the guide himself that the debate on masks was far from ever.

"Wearing a face mask while greeting presidents, prime ministers, dictators, kings, queens, I don't know," Trump said. "Somehow, I don't see it for myself."

Apparently, neither did many of Trump's supporters, who took the president's refusal to wear a mask himself as a sign that showing up in public with his face covered was a sign of weakness.

Over the course of April, May, and June, Trump did little to combat that impression and instead took advantage of a new culture war, mocking his rival Joe Biden for wearing a face mask when he came out on Memorial Day to put on a crown. of flowers.

"It is as if his entire face is covered. It is as if he has put a backpack over his face," Trump told the Wall Street Journal.

Privately, Trump told attendees that wearing a mask would send a terrible message as he tries to project momentum to fight the virus and reopen the economy. He was also concerned that images of him in a mask were reused by political rivals to accuse him of shrinking from the scourge.

While his campaign produced skins with the slogan "Keep America Great," attendees were never sure that Trump would sign the sale to the public and did not appear in the campaign's online store.

When Trump first left the White House for a visit to a respirator-producing Honeywell factory in Arizona, he briefly put on a mask behind the scenes, but he looked awkward and was told by an executive that he didn't need to wear one.

Later, when he visited a Ford plant in Michigan where masks were required, the president of the automaker encouraged him to wear a mask and briefly wore it with the presidential seal. But then he took it off and told reporters that he "did not want to give the press the pleasure of seeing it."

The White House insisted that, because Trump regularly underwent testing, like everyone else who approached him, he did not need to wear a mask, although Abbott tests produced by the White House have shown high rates of falsehood. negatives.

Their public reluctance on the issue also seemed to cause confusion among their supporters about whether it was really necessary to wear a mask: A national Quinnipiac University poll in mid-May found that only 40% of Republicans said everyone should wear masks in public, compared to 64% overall.

Those numbers have improved over time, but the latest polls continue to show a partisan divide in the wisdom of wearing masks. A Pew Research poll in mid-June showed that 52% of Republicans said that masks should be worn most of the time, compared to 86% of Democrats.

However, as a further increase in cases has swept the country, it has become increasingly clear that many Republicans have decided that a more complete use of the use of masks is necessary.

GOP over face in masks

Over the past week, senior Republican officials and conservative media members, including those closely watched by the President, have abruptly turned to recommending masks and, in some cases, demanding it. Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued a statewide mandatory order Thursday that requires Texans to wear masks in public. Vice President Mike Pence, whose unmasked visit to the Mayo Clinic in May became a symbol of the White House's laid-back demeanor, began regularly wearing a navy blue number with the presidential seal.

The sudden embrace of the masks even by those politicians who once framed the issue as a personal choice has added to pressure on Trump to back the use of masks more forcefully, according to various sources with knowledge of the discussions.

"There is more talk of wearing masks as a front-line defense," said one person involved in the discussions, adding that a variety of views are shared and that the White House has yet to come up with an approach.

Meanwhile, top Republicans in Congress have pushed the masks much more aggressively than Trump in recent days. Rep. Liz Cheney, Republican House No. 3, posted a photo of her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, wearing a blue surgical mask under a cowboy hat.

"#realmenwearmasks," he wrote.

A senior Republican aide said they see the masks as key to preventing states from closing again. Medical experts and members of the task force have emphasized the importance of the masks to White House officials recently, hoping they will agree to amplify the message, people familiar with the talks said.

While Trump continues to refuse to wear a mask in public, he has changed his tone a bit, appearing more favorable to the masks during a recent FOX Business Network interview and acknowledging that he has worn it on occasions where social distancing is impossible.

"I am in favor of masks," Trump said. "I think the masks are good."

Still, a full embrace of wearing masks could be politically difficult for Trump, who has repeatedly mocked his 2020 rival Joe Biden for wearing a mask in public and who has characterized face covers as a sign of weakness.

People familiar with the White House thinking say Trump's aides hope to overcome the political aspect of wearing masks and restate it as a real concern for public health and safety, a high demand for a president who seemed to fuel divisions. political and cultural masks. dressing for months.

Trump is still a stamina

It is not yet clear how much the President will assume a leadership role in encouraging the use of masks. In an appearance Thursday to promote positive job numbers, he only briefly mentioned facial covers in a list of best practices to stop the spread of Covid.

But some of Trump's top advisers have begun to rethink the matter as a personal responsibility, hoping to hold people accountable for containing the virus and, by extension, expedite the reopening. In public appearances, officials have argued that recent spikes in the cases are due to people's inability to adhere to social distancing guidelines or mask recommendations, and not to the premature lifting of stay-at-home orders that Trump encouraged. aloud.

"It's not really about reopening," Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said on CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday, defending White House encouragement to lift restrictions in states where infection rates have increased. Azar affirmed that the culprit is "what are our behaviors within that".

"If we act irresponsibly, we do not distance socially, we do not use facial covers in places where we cannot socially distance, if we do not practice proper personal hygiene, we will see the spread of the disease." said.

Pence on Sunday also tried to focus on the responsibility of Americans to wear masks, not the reopens the White House wanted.

"Younger Americans have flocked in ways that may have ignored the guidance we gave at the federal level for all phases of reopening," he said on CBS.

But the assistants' drive for individual responsibility seems complicated by Trump's own behavior as the pandemic continues. After convening political events in Oklahoma and Arizona, where social distancing was actively discouraged, wearing of masks was absent, and people later became ill, Trump led an event at Mount Rushmore on Friday that brought 7,500 people to a stadium where the distancing was impossible and Not everyone covered their faces.

Even when Trump has finally started encouraging people to wear masks, though he doesn't wear them himself, his son Donald Trump Jr. is actively raising doubts about the effectiveness of the masks against the coronavirus.

On Facebook, Trump Jr. posted a picture of a lab where scientists worked in certain hazardous material suits known as positive pressure suits. The text in the image says, "This is what virologists use to protect themselves from a virus. However, don't worry. Your scarf probably works, too."