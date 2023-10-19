On the latest episode of “The Masked Singer” Season 10, a living legend was revealed as the Royal Hen. The celebrity was Billie Jean King, a trailblazing LGBT icon and sports legend. The tennis star and activist has won 39 Grand Slam titles and has been an advocate for gender equality and LGBTQ+ rights throughout her career.

King’s unmasking surprised many viewers who had been speculating about the identity of the Royal Hen. She joins a long list of celebrities who have been unmasked on the hit singing competition show, including Anonymous, the Snow Owls, and The Pepper and The Jester.

As always, the reveal of the Royal Hen has left fans eagerly anticipating the next episode of “The Masked Singer” to see who will be unmasked next.