The Matrix Was Born Out Of Rage, Says Original Director

Lilly Wachowski, one of the directors of the original Matrix trilogy, says that anger and rage inspired the brothers to create the films.

Lilly Wachowski, one of the directors of the original. Matrix The trilogy, along with Lana Wachowski, says that anger and rage inspired the brothers to create the films. Lilly directed the three original films with Lana, but will not participate in the next Matrix 4. Instead, he is currently working on Work in progress, a Showtime comedy that addresses queer and transgender identity issues. He also recently criticized Elon Musk and Ivanka Trump for tweeting about "taking the red pill," an allusion to ignoring warnings about the coronavirus and a reference to the first Matrix movie.

The Wachowski changed the sci-fi action genre after the release of Matrix in 1999. The film, starring Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne, Carrie-Anne Moss, and Hugo Weaving, was a critical and box office success, spawning two sequels, as well as a video game and an animated compilation. Themes that the movies address, such as revolution, resistance, and the fight against power, are still relevant today, with the first film in particular being presented as a classic of sci-fi action and cinema. In the years since the release of the first film, the Wachowski came out as transgender women.

Keep scrolling to continue reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

Related: Matrix 4 Can Improve Franchise's Outdated Meaning

Now, in an extensive interview with THRLilly Wachowski has talked about her inner motivations for doing Matrix. Speaking about how his previous work relates to his current show, Wachowski says that his "transness, "the one she was struggling with internally during that time, caused her a lot of anger and rage. This, in turn, inspired some of the themes seen in the film.

"(The Matrix) was born of much anger and much rage, and it is fury against capitalism and the corporate structure and forms of oppression. (The) bubbling and boiling fury within me was about my own oppression, that I (was forcing you to stay in the closet. "

Wachowski goes on to say that now that he's gone public as a transgender, several fans of Matrix They have said that he helped them with their own trip to get out. People approached her, she said, and spoke to her about the importance of movies as part of its premiere. She ended by saying: "I am extremely grateful to be able to offer that to people."

In the first film, the most obvious allusion to gender identity comes in the form of the character Switch, who was portrayed by Australian actress Belinda McCrory. The original plan was for the character to be played by a man in real-world scenes, and for McCrory to play them in scenes set in The Matrix. However, this plan never materialized, apparently due to Warner Bros. However, the character's final iteration is not stereotypically male or female, and could be interpreted as a gender fluid.

The "anger" Wachowski talks about can certainly be felt in the original Matrix trilogy, and possibly helps make movies successful. True anger appears in the narrative, allowing the audience to sympathize with the human cause, and ultimately making the viewing experience enjoyable. Matrix.

Next: The Matrix: Each Neo Clue Was Not The First

Source: THR

What Constantine Getting (SPOILER) means for Legends of Tomorrow Season 6