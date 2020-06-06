The Mayor of Buffalo says a 75-year-old man pushed to the ground was & # 39; agitator & # 39 ;, as he says he will not fire police

Byron Brown, the mayor of Buffalo, New York, said Friday that the 75-year-old man who was pushed to the ground by two police officers the day before was a "shaker" who had been asked to leave the area "numerous" times. .

The officers were suspended without pay and an internal affairs investigation was launched after the incident was caught on video and showed the man, Matin Gugino, bleeding on the sidewalk. Governor Andrew Cuomo said the video made him "sick to the stomach."

Gugino was caught on camera when officers pushed him to the ground with tactical gear shortly after a curfew took effect near Niagara Square.

In the video, Gugino can be seen approaching a large group of officers. You hear someone scream, "Push it!" An officer raises his staff over the man while another pushes him into the chest. He stumbled backwards and fell onto the pavement. You can see a pool of blood slowly forming around his head.

Although Brown was quick to suspend officers, the action sparked a backlash from the police 'Emergency Response Team, with 57 officers resigning in support of their colleagues.

"What they informed us is that this individual was an agitator. I was trying to wake up the crowd of people. Those people were there in the dark. Our concern is that when it gets dark, there is the possibility of violence, "Brown said.

“There has been vandalism, fires have been started, stores have been raided and looted. According to what I was informed, that individual was a key instigator of people who participate in these activities, ”said the mayor.

Brown said he will not insist that the two officers be fired because they need to obtain "due process."

When asked about the 57 members who quit the team, he said the city had "contingency plans" and assured residents that "Buffalo will be safe this weekend."

"I want the people in our community who are protesting peacefully to know that everyone who protests peacefully will be protected," he said.

Cuomo revealed Friday that he had spoken to the victim, an Amherst peace activist. The governor praised the swift suspension of the officers, but lobbied for disciplinary action to be taken against them.

"I think the city should keep shooting," said Cuomo. "And I think the district attorney should analyze the situation for possible criminal charges."

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced earlier in the day that it will investigate the incident.