The Mayor of Chicago says the officer shown "giving the finger" protesters should be fired





Lightfoot was asked at a press conference Friday about Chicago police officers allegedly trying to hide their names and badge numbers from protesters while watching them making obscene gestures.

"It will not be tolerated. We are actively working to identify the responsible officers," Lightfoot said.

"In my opinion, they lost their right to be Chicago Police Officers," Lightfoot said.

Lightfoot said he has seen a photograph of a "uniformed officer who gives people the finger."

Additional reporting by Kara Devlin and Raja Razek from CNN.









