The Mayor of Chicago says the officer shown "giving the finger" protesters should be fired

Lightfoot was asked at a press conference Friday about Chicago police officers allegedly trying to hide their names and badge numbers from protesters while watching them making obscene gestures.
"It will not be tolerated. We are actively working to identify the responsible officers," Lightfoot said.
"In my opinion, they lost their right to be Chicago Police Officers," Lightfoot said.
Lightfoot said he has seen a photograph of a "uniformed officer who gives people the finger."
"We will find that person and, in my opinion, that person needs to be immediately stripped of his police power and begin the process to fire him," Lightfoot said.
Colin Boyle photographer tweeted the photo
Thursday and said the officer was in a van with a dozen other officers who were following a group of protesters. The officer, Boyle tweeted, "was clearly pulling protesters out of the truck." Also shared video of the moment
.
Chicago police replied to Boyle on Twitter
He said, "CPD strives to treat all the people our officers encounter with dignity and respect. We do not tolerate misconduct of any kind, and we have opened an investigation into this incident."
The department is also reportedly investigating at least one officer who allegedly covered up his badge number and name tag, the Chicago Sun-Times reported
, reflecting the allegations in at least two other cities of law enforcement personnel seen on the streets without proper identifiers.
At least 14,000 complaints were filed
against Seattle police officers after protests last weekend, and some of them included claims by officers who allegedly covered up their license plate numbers, according to the Seattle Police Accountability Office. And Washington, DC, Mayor Muriel Bowser wrote a letter to President Donald Trump
on Friday he expressed concern about "unidentified federal personnel patrolling the streets."
On Tuesday, Lightfoot announced police liability reform measures, a $ 10 million fund for businesses that were hurt by looting and violence, and spoke in support of the protests
who have taken over the city since George Floyd's death last month.
"I am with those who are sick and tired of the lack of fundamental change. A change that results in the respect, dignity and freedom that blacks deserve in this country," Lightfoot said.
He also made it clear that he does not support violence and destruction, saying, "I will never tolerate letting our pain spill into violence and destruction against our communities. I will never tolerate stealing the dreams and livelihoods of our neighbors."
Additional reporting by Kara Devlin and Raja Razek from CNN.
Source link