The Mayor of Green Bay warns Trump before his visit that hospitality & # 39; has its limits & # 39;

The mayor of Green Bay, Wisconsin wrote a letter to President Trump before his visit to the state of the battlefield, warning him that his city will not tolerate "ignorance" and will not endorse "divisive and intolerant rhetoric."

Mayor Eric Genrich, a Democrat, posted the letter Wednesday and posted it on social media.

TRUMP TRAILING BIDEN IN 6 KEY STATES OF BATTLEGROUND ACCORDING TO NEW VOTES

"We are an increasingly diverse city with a vibrant immigrant heritage and culture and strong connections with indigenous peoples who call our region home," he wrote. “Our instinct for hospitality, of course, extends to our President, but I want you to know that it has its limitations. We do not tolerate bigotry or voluntary ignorance, and we will not endorse or ignore divisive and bigoted rhetoric. "

Trump arrived in Wisconsin Thursday where he toured Fincantieri's Marina Marine shipyard in Marinette, Wisconsin, which recently won a contract to build up to 10 Navy frigates. He also made comments to workers before sitting in a Green Bay town hall with Sean Hannity of Fox News set to air at 9 p.m. ET.

His visit comes when new polls have him following Joe Biden, the alleged Democratic candidate, in a state that Trump led four years ago. A New York Times / Siena College poll released Thursday indicates Biden leads Trump 49-38 in Wisconsin.

In his letter, Genrich said that Americans need a president who can speak directly about the coronavirus and its dangers and combat systemic racism.

"The challenges we face as a community, state, and country are immense, and have grown more immediately with the spread of the coronavirus, the tragic deaths of nearly 125,000 Americans, and the incredibly damaging impacts this virus has had on our economy," the wrote.

"This moment requires honest, empathetic, and courageous leadership, and I ask that you exemplify these qualities tomorrow and in the days ahead," he continued. "If you are inclined to do any of these things, know that I will support your efforts, regardless of our very real political differences."

Fox News' Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.