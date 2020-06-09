The Mayor of London says the statues in honor of & # 39; people who were slavers & # 39; could be removed

Statues in London that "commemorated or commemorated people who were slavers" could soon be removed, its mayor announced Tuesday, following the collapse of a monument in another British city over the weekend.

The statement comes as Sadiq Khan has established a commission to "review and improve diversity in London's public domain to ensure that the capital's benchmarks adequately reflect London's achievements and diversity," says his office.

"I suspect the committee may bring down the statues of slavers," Khan told Sky News on Tuesday, adding that "we should not commemorate or commemorate people who were slavers."

A statue of slave merchant and philanthropist Edward Colston was demolished in Bristol on Sunday before being thrown into port by protesters calling for police accountability and reform following George Floyd's death in Minnesota on May 25 while in police custody.

Khan's office says the Commission for Diversity in the Public Kingdom "will focus on increasing representation among black, Asian and minority ethnic communities, women, the LGBTQ + community and disability groups."

"London is one of the most diverse cities in the world, with more than 300 languages ​​spoken every day, but the statues, plaques, and street names largely reflect Victorian Britain, as evidenced by recent Black Lives Matter protests, "the statement continued.

The commission, comprised of "leaders of the arts, community and council throughout the capital, as well as historians", "will review the landmarks that currently make up London's public realm, deepen the discussion on what legacies should be celebrated and will make a series of recommendations aimed at establishing best practices and standards, "he added.

London is not the only European city to review its landmarks after Floyd's death.

In Antwerp, Belgium, a statue of King Leopold II, whose reign over what is now the Democratic Republic of the Congo saw millions of people die, according to the BBC, was removed on Tuesday after the recent Black Lives Matter protests.