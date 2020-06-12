The Mayor of New Jersey faces a backlash for telling protesters he is "pro black for all the good blacks" he knows.







Protesters challenged Clark Township Mayor Sal Bonaccorso at a June 6 rally to say he was "pro-black" and replied, "I am pro-black for all the good black people I know in my life."

That didn't go well with the crowd, and several people could be heard voicing their disapproval on video of the event.

"Hello friends, listen, I cannot say that I am for anyone if I do not know you. I am for people. Good people, law-abiding, hard-working, good family, good friends, people with good intentions," he said. "If you are great black, if you are white, great. If you are Hispanic, great.

"It doesn't matter. I judge people by how you judge me. If you want to be my friend and extend your hand, I will shake your hand. I will look you in the eye."