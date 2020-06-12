The Mayor of New Jersey faces a backlash for telling protesters he is "pro black for all the good blacks" he knows.

That didn't go well with the crowd, and several people could be heard voicing their disapproval on video of the event.
"Hello friends, listen, I cannot say that I am for anyone if I do not know you. I am for people. Good people, law-abiding, hard-working, good family, good friends, people with good intentions," he said. "If you are great black, if you are white, great. If you are Hispanic, great.
"It doesn't matter. I judge people by how you judge me. If you want to be my friend and extend your hand, I will shake your hand. I will look you in the eye."
Speakers described that they had a racial profile, mocked racial slurs and were concerned that police would stop them for being black, said Hanif Denny, who helped organize the event.
The 27-year-old man said blacks have had trouble at Clark for decades.
He said Bonaccorso was originally not scheduled to speak, but protesters addressed him and did not think he was paying attention to the speeches because of "his gestures and body language." Protesters thought he was talking and smiling as people shared their stories, Denny said. Bonaccorso refused to smile when he began to speak to the crowd.
"They saw him standing there and they were very upset," Denny said.
"My goal when I spoke was to reiterate and affirm that we want Clark Township to be a place where everyone feels welcome. Looking back at what I said and seeing some of the reactions from the public, I see that I have fallen short of that goal and I I'd like to clarify my answer to a question that was posed. An assistant asked me: & # 39; Are you pro black? & # 39; The answer is, of course, and unequivocally yes. I also sincerely believe that Black Lives Matter ", said.
He said he prides himself on not judging people by the color of their skin and invited protesters to come to his office for additional talks.
"Black members of the Clark Community, those who live here, those who work here, those who visit, and even those who are passing through are an integral part of what makes Clark such a fantastic place," he said.
The mayor's office said it had no further comment.
When he heard the mayor's comments at the event, Denny said he thought the mayor "made a big mistake."
"It showed that he had not been listening to the speakers who spoke previously," Denny said.