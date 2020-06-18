The mayor of Washington state now calls the BLM protests "domestic terrorism" after his house was destroyed

A Washington state mayor did well with the Black Lives Matter protests that followed the death of George Floyd in police custody.

But that was until vandals damaged her home, according to reports.

Olympia Mayor Cheryl Selby now refers to the protests as "domestic terrorism," according to The Olympian.

"I'm really trying to process this," Selby told the newspaper on Saturday, after protesters on Friday night left her front door and the porch covered with spray-painted messages. "It is like domestic terrorism. It is unfair.

"It hurts when you give so much to your community," he added.

The mayor and his family were not home at the time, so they were not in danger, according to the report. But some neighbors called the mayor and informed him of the damage.

Earlier this month, Selby released a statement saying Olympia would not impose a curfew on protesters protesting against Floyd's death.

"Let me be clear: the City of Olympia supports peaceful protests that highlight the racial injustices that black people continue to suffer at the hands of the police in the United States."

Olympia said, "I was not without sin in this matter."

"We are a predominantly white community alongside communities that are much more diverse," Selby told The Olympian. "That tells us that we are not, that we have not been as welcoming and loving to communities of color as we would like to think. The light on in the United States for the murder of Mr. Floyd also shines in Olympia."

Another BLM supporter, ESPN writer Chris Martin Palmer, who commented "Burn it all," when he retweeted a photo of a burning Minneapolis building in late May, had a different reaction when protesters approached his home, he reported. The Sporting News.

"Get these animals out of my neighborhood," wrote Palmer. "Go back to where you live."