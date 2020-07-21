The mayors of Portland, Chicago, Atlanta and other large cities demand the withdrawal of & # 39; federal forces & # 39;

Several major city mayors who have seen increases in violent crime and escalating clashes between police and protesters are demanding that federal agents be removed from their cities, and any plans for more federal deployments be halted.

In two separate letters, one addressed to Attorney General Bill Barr and Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf, and the other to Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, both Democrats. , and to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican. The mayors expressed their objection to the presence of federal agents who carry out law enforcement activities in their cities without coordinating with local authorities.

"The deployment of federal forces on the streets of our communities has not been requested nor is it acceptable," the letter says.

Both letters are signed by Portland, Oregon, Mayor Ted Wheeler; Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms; Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot; Washington D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser; Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan and Kansas Cty, Missouri Mayor Quinton Lucas.

The Trump administration has come under heavy criticism from Democrats and activists for the actions of federal agents during ongoing protests, some of which have turned violent, against police brutality and racial injustice.

Many have been seen in videos widely circulated online using unidentified military equipment and transporting people in unmarked vehicles. The letters cited responses from federal forces across the county against protesters without the approval of local authorities.

Confrontations between protesters and police have escalated in several cities, some of which have also seen a sharp increase in firearm-related crime. In Seattle, several blocks of the city were occupied by protesters for weeks, resulting in three murders and other crimes within the so-called CHOP zone. The city cleared the area earlier this month after Trump distorted local leaders for tolerating the unrest.

A spike in gun violence in Chicago and the recent murder of an 8-year-old girl in Atlanta also caught the attention of the federal government. Kansas City has also seen an increase in killings and gun violence.

Earlier this month, Barr announced the launch of Operation Legend in an effort to combat violent crime, slated to begin in Kansas City. The name was taken from LeGend Taliferro, a four-year-old boy who was fatally shot last month while sleeping in his apartment.

Justice Department officials told local media that the program was expanding to Chicago, which has seen an increase in gun violence in recent years.

Lightfoot urged Trump to focus on gun control to combat gun violence.

"If the President is truly sincere about wanting to help. There are a number of things that the federal government is especially qualified to make us use his help for. And they all revolve around the fact that we have too many illegal weapons. streets, "he said.

In Portland, weeks of nighttime riots and looting prompted federal forces to deploy to the city in an effort to quell the violence and destruction of infrastructure. On Friday, Wheeler held a press conference demanding that Trump "keep his troops in their own buildings, or have them leave our city."

Wheeler also accused him of using federal forces to bolster his downed poll numbers ahead of the November presidential election.

Some Democrats have accused the Trump administration of sending unidentifiable agents to the city, a claim that the Department of Homeland Security denies. Last week, Wolf accused local leaders of empowering crowds of protesters who have participated in violent acts.

The letter to congressional legislators accused officers of escalating civil unrest in the city.

"Importantly, Portland does not even appear to be complying with a federal court order regarding the use of tear gas and other crowd control tools," the letter says.

They cited the challenges faced by multiple governments across the country: the coronavirus, the economic recession and the ongoing protests. In addition, they accused Trump of deploying federal forces for "political purposes."

"But the president and his administration have shown little interest in engaging with our communities in a meaningful way to address these challenges," the letter says. Instead, it is politicizing the conflict, creating an environment of fear and mistrust, and raising the possibility of further deployments by federal forces … this is an abuse of power. "