The MCU is finally ready for Thor's DOG, the Hel-Hound

The MCU is full of famous heroes, but it's still missing Thor's cherished pit bull, which means it's time for the world to meet Thori the Hel-Hound.

Marvel Cinematic Universe may have superheroes, villains, sets, etc. Memorable, but it lacks exotic pets that should join the MCU like Thor's dog named Hel-Hound. Thori.

So far, Captain Marvel's exotic pet cat named Goose (originally named after Chewbacca in the comics) is the only bizarre pet to have been screened. But it's no wonder that the cute cat steals the show. since the public only loves one thing more than a superhero with a pet. He is a superhero with a pet who can also kill bad guys. And if the love of mass audiences for domestic cats didn't falter as one saw tentacles shoot from its mouth to devour its owner's enemies, fans will love Thori plus.

Created by Kieron Gillen and Doug Braithwaite, Thori debuted in 2012 Journey to the Mystery # 632 like a pet entrusted to Loki, but his destiny was set in a different direction. While Thori may look like an average large pit bull outside, when he opens his mouth to speak, his barking is replaced with words. In addition to having the ability to speak, Thori possesses pyrokinesis, interstellar flight, and improved speed. Still, Thori is largely harmless when dealing with her friend (other than pyrokinesis when excited). However, all of that changes pretty quickly when the deadly dog ​​has a taste for murder, hence the nickname "Death Ripper." The cause of Thori's longing for destruction and powers comes from her family: Garm, a Hel Hound, is the one who gives birth to Thori and six other cubs. Of course, the prize for most misbehaving puppies goes to the cataclysmic Thori.





But for anyone to think that chaos is all the dog has to offer, the true story of how Thor met Thori shows that the dog is a charismatic relief figure in the first place. The unworthy Thor The series may be best known for showing how Thor loses his hammer, but his capture by the collector is the most important story for dog fans. In The unworthy Thor # 3, while Thor is planning a way to escape the Collector's collection, someone begins to speak in the cell next to his. Thori tells Thor that she wants to eat her fingers and that she should stick her fingers through the bars of the cell. Of course, Thor refuses to give up his fingers and tells the creature in the cell to go to Hel. When Thori informs her invisible cellmate that she is actually calling Hel home, the Thunder God realizes that he is "a man from the underworld."

After asking the question, Thor realizes that Thori should not be played with, as he is not a man at all, but a hound who, once out of his cage, promises to eat Thor's guts. Thori's temper calms down once they are united by being betrayed by Loki, a prank expert. Throughout the next issues, the relationship of Thor and Thori continues to grow as they confront the Children of Thanos, also known as the Black Order. But when one considers Thori's abilities and charisma, it's hard NOT to imagine the Hel-hound fighting alongside the God of Thunder in literally all the adaptations to come.





Knowing that Thor 4The delay is allowing Taika Waititi to improve Thor: love and thunder script, one can only expect him to add Thori to the cast list. Taika Waititi's films are known for their comedy, be it the war comedy Jojo Rabbit, the ridiculous jokes between Hec and Ricky in Hunting for wild people, And even Chris Hemsworth attributes to Taika Waititi Thor's sense of humor. Therefore, it only makes sense for the director to add a pyrokinetic dog with a short melting attitude.

