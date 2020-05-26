The MCU is reportedly hosting a Captain Marvel vs. Captain Marvel Fight

Trolls may not be happy about that due to their continued and unsuccessful efforts to try to replace her on paper, but Brie Larson Captain marvel It's here to stay, and it will only play an even bigger role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the future, with the general consensus that Carol Danvers will take the place of Captain America as the next leader of the Avengers.

However, before we get to the next gathering of Earth's mightiest Heroes, there's the little matter of Captain Marvel 2, which is scheduled for July 2022 and will take place today, following the title of heroine in an intergalactic adventure in a post-Thanos universe. While no plot details are available yet, there have already been plenty of rumors about what could happen in the movie, and we've now heard that the sequel could see two of the names take on the mantle of Captain Marvel going head-to-head.

According to our information, which comes from the same sources that we were told League of Justice Snyder Cut hits HBO Max and Ryan Reynolds had a secret cameo in Hobbs & Shawboth correct sometime Captain Marvel 2 or 3Carol will be possessed by an evil cosmic entity that forces her to turn to the dark side, and the only person who can stop her is the daughter of her best friend, Monica Rambeau.

Of course, Monica was the first Captain marvel in the pages of Marvel Comics and we already met her as a child in the first movie, but with the follow-up that will take place three decades later and Crazy men star Teyonah Parris has already been cast as the adult version of the character in WandaVisionThe pieces seem to be in place for a highly emotional story arc that sees two almighty superheroes with a lifelong connection vying for each other on the big screen.