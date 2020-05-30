The MCU's X-Men will reportedly have two love triangles

It would be fair to say that one of the least interesting aspects of the original X Men The trilogy was the love triangle between Jean Gray, Cyclops, and Wolverine. Audiences unfamiliar with the characters' comic book story were probably wondering why it was even a contest, given that James Marsden's Scott Summers was one of the weakest and least interesting characters in the movies and Hugh Jackman's Logan was clearly the magnet and charismatic focal point of the entire franchise.

By the time we get to The last battleCyclops was simply killed with little fanfare in the first unsuccessful attempt to adapt the Phoenix Saga as the focus shifted entirely towards Jean and Logan. However, for fans who felt that the complicated dynamics between the three X-Men never did justice the first time, or even those who thought it was all a total waste of screen time, it looks like we might be seeing the love triangle. once again when Marvel Studios finally achieves its long-awaited reboot.

According to sources close to WGTC, the same ones that told us that She hulk and Ms. Marvel shows were in progress for Disney Plus, and that Ahsoka Tano will be in The Mandalorian Season 2: Marvel plans to use the complex relationship between Jean, Cyclops, and Wolverine as one of the main narrative forces in their version of the X-Men. But that is not all.

Yes, it will not only be the only love triangle at stake, as we have also heard that the studio is delving into the comic book canon and considering introducing Emma Frost into the mix and given the story she also shares with Cyclops, we could get two love triangles for the price of one as part of the MCU X-Men: Jean-Cyclops-Wolverine and Emma Frost-Cyclops-Jean.

While having four main characters involved in two different but equally complicated romantic entanglements would have to be handled carefully to avoid confusion, it would certainly mark a departure from the norm. So far in the MCU, heroes tend to have a single love interest that remains an integral part of their story throughout, and making things much more complicated both humanizes the X Men in question and offers something different that we have never seen before in any of the dozens of movies we got from Fox.