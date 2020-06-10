The medical supply company threw away products after Trump visited its facilities.







Puritan Medical Products said it had decided ahead of Trump's visit on Friday to discard the swabs it produced due to the number of people who would visit the facility, including government officials, security personnel and the media.

"Production was limited on select machines to a reduced 15-minute demonstration period during which the President actively toured our manufacturing floor," the company said in a statement released on Twitter.

"We performed the type of complete facility cleaning that was necessary" after the visit, the company said. He said that all the swabs he produces for Covid-19 testing purposes are also sterilized after production.

Puritan said he had also decided in advance that he would change the production schedule from Friday to the weekend, "which did not allow for production losses."

Puritan Medical Products has not responded to CNN's multiple requests for comment. The White House rejected CNN's request for comment. Production of medical supplies has been a key issue in the US. USA Amid the coronavirus pandemic, it created an unprecedented demand for various items, including personal protective equipment and swabs used to test for coronavirus. During his visit to the facility on Friday, Trump breached his administration's social distancing guidelines, at one point posing for a photograph with a factory employee while neither he nor the woman was wearing face masks. In his comments during the tour, Trump related how in April the administration had dedicated $ 75 million in Defense Production Law funds to increase the company's production. Because of this, Trump said, the company "will soon double" the number of foam-tipped swabs it makes to 40 million a month, and that number is expected to reach 60 million in the future. During the visit, Trump also touted his administration's handling of the pandemic, claiming that it had saved "thousands" of lives, as well as his team's efforts to drive the expansion of American manufacturing companies.

