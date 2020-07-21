The meeting of & # 39; friends & # 39; could start filming next month, says David Schwimmer







In an interview with Jimmy Fallon, Schwimmer, who played Ross Geller in the hit NBC comedy, said that filming the special would depend on security considerations due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"It's supposed to happen maybe in August, mid-August, but honestly, we're going to wait and see another week or two if we all determine it's safe enough," Schwimmer told Fallon in an appearance on "The Tonight Show." Monday.

"And if not, we will wait until it is safe," he said.

The special, which had long been rumored and anticipated by fans, was confirmed by HBO Max in February. HBO Max is owned by CNN's parent company.