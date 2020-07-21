The meeting of & # 39; friends & # 39; could start filming next month, says David Schwimmer

"It's supposed to happen maybe in August, mid-August, but honestly, we're going to wait and see another week or two if we all determine it's safe enough," Schwimmer told Fallon in an appearance on "The Tonight Show." Monday.
"And if not, we will wait until it is safe," he said.
The special, which had long been rumored and anticipated by fans, was confirmed by HBO Max in February. HBO Max is owned by CNN's parent company.
The meeting was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic, but according to Schwimmer, there are still plans to bring the show to our screens.
The actor also said that the show, which will be "unscripted," will include an interview and some "surprise snippets," though it's unclear what these might be. It seems fans won't have to wait too long to find out. .
Schwimmer also told Fallon that he hardly took on the role of Geller, after a "miserable" experience as a regular series before "Friends."
Schwimmer said the previous show was canceled after 12 episodes, but that it felt like an "accessory," which determined him to never star in another sitcom.
"When that show was canceled, thank God, I thought, 'I'll never do another sitcom.'"
He told Fallon that when he first received the call about the role of "Friends," he declined, but when he heard that creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane had written Geller's character with him in mind, he agreed to participate.