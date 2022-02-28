Do you like shark movies? The Meg is coming out in a while and it is going to be a giant shark movie that will make you terrified of the water. The Meg is about a giant prehistoric shark called the Megalodon that goes on a rampage in the ocean. This movie is sure to be a blockbuster hit, and it is definitely not one for the faint of heart! If you’re looking for a good scare this summer, The Meg is your movie!

Wu Jing is going to join The Meg: 2 cast

Wu Jing, the highest-grossing male actor of all time in China, will join British action hero Jason Statham in WarnerBros.’s “ Meg 2 The Trench,” sources near to the production have verified to Variety.

The 47- year-old Wu is a former martial artist who has successfully parlayed a career as both actor and director in movies and in Television. A protégé of the iconic action choreographer Yuen Woo-ping, Wu enjoyed early success in Hong Kong- made titles containing “ SPL” (2005) and “ Invisible Target” (2007) and had a minor part in 2008’s “ The Mummy Tomb of the Dragon Emperor,” behind Brendan Fraser and Jet Li.

Who will be in the cast of Meg 2 The Trench?

The giant shark actioner, nonetheless, will be without Li Bingbing. The Chinese actor, who played a female oceanographer, integrating both intellect and beauty in Jon Turteltaub’s testosterone-fueled 2018 “ The Meg,” isn’t returning to the franchise at this point.

Other confirmed cast includes,

Jason Statham as Jonas Taylor

Ray Strachan as Victor Cullen

Sienna Guillory

Skyler Samuels

Sergio Peris-Mencheta

Wu Jing

What is The Meg about?

The movie is based on The Trench by Steve Alten. The Meg is about a giant prehistoric shark called the megalodon that is thought to have gone extinct millions of years ago. The movie follows a group of scientists who are trying to stop the megalodon from attacking a beach full of people.

What can I expect from The Meg?

If you’re looking for an action-packed, thrill ride then The Meg is definitely the movie for you! The film features some impressive CGI effects that will make you terrified of swimming in the ocean ever again. The cast also does a great job of performing and helps to keep the tension high throughout the movie.

Why you should watch The Meg?

The Meg is a great summer movie that will have you on the edge of your seat from start to finish. The film is also a perfect choice for those who are looking for a good horror movie. The Meg will definitely leave you feeling scared and uneasy the next time you go swimming in the ocean!

