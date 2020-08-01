The Met repairs mislabeled Jewish tefillin as & # 39; amulet & # 39; Egyptian

The Metropolitan Museum of Art is fixing a mistake that went unnoticed for years: a label that described an ancient Jewish Tefillin as an Egyptian amulet.

The box, which dates from 500 to 1000 AD, arrived at the Met in 1962, although the museum insists that the charm classification occurred only "in recent years."

The brouhaha began after Twitter detectives noticed the mislabelled artifact, which was designed to contain Torah verses.

"Hello @metmuseum, we have a little problem … why do you call #teffilin an" amulet "and then categorize it as # Islamic art when it is literally the most sacred religious object for men in Judaism?" tweeted the account for StopAntiSemitism.Org.

On Monday, the Met quietly updated the online entry, changing the word "amulet" to "phylacteria," the technical term for Tefillin. At this time, the public cannot see the object because the museum is closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We always welcome comments about the entries in our collection, as it is a catalog that we continually update. The Islamic department houses some objects from 6th century Egypt among its various properties, and we have updated the description of the object to capture that it is a Jewish ritual object. We look forward to working to provide additional context, "a museum spokesperson told The Post.

The Tefllin can certainly be found in Egypt, where Jews have a history in the country that dates back to the days of the Exodus, according to Rabbi Menachem Genack, a professor at Yeshiva University and a regular member of the Met.

Although now properly labeled, the Tefillin remains in the museum's Department of Islamic Art, which Genack calls absurd.

"You can't call it Islamic art," he told The Post. “There was a Jewish population in Egypt and this came at that time, but it is certainly not Islamic art. That is simply false. "