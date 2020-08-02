The Mets acquire sprinter Billy Hamilton from the Giants

The Mets are bringing in a defensive boost.

They have traded for outfielder Billy Hamilton, acquiring the Giants' 29-year-old sprinter for right-hander Jordan Humphreys. Hamilton had yet to play for the Giants this season.

With center fielder Jake Marisnick out due to a hamstring injury, Hamilton provides the Mets with a strong defensive center fielder to spell Brandon Nimmo.

From 2013-18 with the Reds, Hamilton stole 277 bases in 690 games, eclipsing 56 steals in four consecutive 2014-17 seasons.

The Mets had previously designated Humphreys for assignment.